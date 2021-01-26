Nicole Thorne Flashes Sideboob In Ruffled Nude Bikini & Sunglasses

Nicole Thorne was scantily clad in her most recent Instagram update. The stunning brunette flaunted plenty of cleavage as she rocked a racy ensemble for the camera.

In the sexy shot, Nicole looked like a total smokeshow in a ruffled nude bikini. The skimpy top included a daring cut that teased some sideboob, as well as a deep neckline that exposed her abundant cleavage. Her muscled shoulders and arms were also on full display.

The matching bikini bottoms were high waisted. They were cut high over her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around her slim midsection while casting a spotlight on her flat tummy and rock-hard abs in the process. She accessorized the style with a dainty chain around her neck and a pair of oversized sunglasses.

In the first photo, Nicole sat in front of a concrete wall. She had her back arched and one arm resting in front of her. The other came up to pull her glasses up off of her face. Her shoulders were pulled back and her head was tilted as she gave a steamy stare into the camera.

The second shot featured her in a similar position with her weight shifted slightly to one side. She touched her glasses and puckered her lips as she posed her body for the snap.

In the background, some rocks and green foliage could be seen. In the caption of the post, Nicole told her followers that she was being safe in the sun. She also geotagged her location as Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.

Her long, dark hair was pulled away from her forehead in the pic. The locks were styled in voluminous strands that she tied into a classic ponytail behind her head.

Nicole’s over 1.5 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their love and support for the post by clicking the like button more than 7,500 times within the first four hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also left over 100 comments during that time.

“You are soooo hot omg,” one follower wrote.

“Out of This World & Living in it,” another gushed.

“So prettyyyy,” a third user stated.

“Such a cutie so absolutely stunningly,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves in racy outfits. She’s often seen flaunting some skin in her online uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Nicole recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted for a plunging black bathing suit while soaking up some sunshine. To date, that post has raked in more than 10,000 likes and over 160 comments.