‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Nina Agdal Rocks Skimpy Bikini To Sip Coffee At The Beach

The Danish supermodel wowed in sizzling bikini photos.

Nina Agdal put her bikini body on show when she enjoyed a beverage at the beach. In three stunning photos posted to Instagram on January 25, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model sizzled as she sat on a rock and enjoyed the sunset.

The first shot showed the 28-year-old with her booty down on the black rock formation with her bare feet on the sand. She flashed her deep tan in a skimpy dark green two-piece that was mainly hidden by her pose, though one skinny strap could be seen over her right hip.

She rested her arms on her thighs and held a white coffee cup as she propped up her chin with her left hand and gave the camera a sultry look, showing off her obvious natural beauty. Her long hair cascaded down her back under a backwards baseball cap that matched her swimwear.

Nina accessorized with a gold necklace, several rings, and bracelets. The tranquil ocean and sandy shoreline were visible behind her.

The second photo showed her in a similar pose from a little further away before she changed position as the sun went down.

Nina held the cup up with her right hand in the air and lifted her pinky as she leaned back, flashing her seriously impressive abs while she crossed her left ankle over her right.

The Danish supermodel gazed at the stunning colors through the clouds as the tide lapped the sand. She also gave a better look at her bikini, revealing the crop top style top and skimpy bottoms that sunk low under her naval.

Nina appeared to confirm the photos were throwbacks as she wrote in the caption that she was “mentally” still there. She added a sunshine, orange heart, clinking champagne glasses, and a wave emoji.

Fans shared their thoughts in the comments section as the upload raked in over 26,400 comments and 150-plus comments in under 19 hours.

“Cuteness sweetness and prettiness overloaded,” one person wrote.

“Cutie,” another commented with two red hearts.

“Awh your absolutely beautiful girl x,” a third comment read.

“Gorgeous view,” a fourth fan wrote with a winking face.

It came after Nina stunned fans last week when she shared another set of bikini shots and a video to Instagram. They showed her as she walked along the sand and flashed her tan in a skimpy thong two-piece that didn’t leave much to the imagination before she struck a pose by the ocean.

“Beach bum with a serious wedgie,” she joked in the caption.