Demi Lovato ‘Hungry’ To Star In New NBC Comedy Series About Food Issues

This is her first series since Disney Channel's 'Sonny With A Chance'

Demi Lovato is making a return to scripted television. The singer and actress, who first achieved fame as one of the child stars of the Barney educational series as well as Disney Channel’s Camp Rock and Sonny With A Chance will star in the series Hungry, a comedy about food issues.

Deadline reported that the entertainer will not only star in and but also, executive produce the production along with Will & Grace writer and Hot In Cleveland creator Suzanne Martin. Also producing is Sean Hayes from Will & Grace and his production partner Todd Milliner. Demi’s manager Scooter Braun will also have a hand in that aspect as well.

She added the aforementioned link from the industry publication to her Instagram story to share with her 97.6 million followers.

Hungry will follow a group of friends who belong to a food issues group and help each other as they look for love, success, and the perfect thing in the fridge that’s going to make it all better.

While Demi has appeared on many television programs in the past in both guest-starring or limited roles, this is her first time as the lead in a scripted situation comedy since 2009’s Sonny With A Chance. The show was one of three on the children’s network at the time that used a show-within-a-show format along with The Famous Jett Jackson and the series Shake It Up, starring Zendaya and Bella Thorne.

Prior to this, she was seen as part of the cast of Glee for the show’s fifth season. She appeared for six episodes in a story arc where she performed the role of a struggling New York-based artist called Dani acted alongside the late Naya Rivera as her love interest.

Demi also starred in the final season of Will & Grace as a young woman named Jenny who was a surrogate that carried a child for Will (Eric McCormack).

The entertainer recently performed during the inauguration celebration for the 46th president of the United States, Joe Biden.

In a video seen here, Demi sang the Bill Withers song “Lovely Day” alongside healthcare workers across the country as Biden, his wife Jill, and their family danced along including his grandson Beau, named for the president’s late son. She wore a white shell and a tan pantsuit set that had large shoulders and loose-fitting, high-waisted pants. Her pink hair was brushed forward onto her forehead. She added oversized silver hoop earrings and large rings on her fingers. Her nails were painted pink to match her hair and lipstick.