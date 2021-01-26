Tahlia Skaines Stuns In Plunging Crop Top & Matching Skirt

Tahlia Skaines took to Instagram on January 26 to share a post that wowed her 583,000 followers. The three-photo update showed the Australian bombshell wearing an ultra-revealing crop top and skirt set which flaunted her assets and insanely fit physique.

Tahlia was posing outdoors in her gorgeous outfit. She appeared to be in a garden, as rows of plants and trees were seen behind her. According to the geotag, she was at the beautiful town of Mount Tamborine in Queensland.

In the first photo, she posed in the middle of the frame with her toned backside to the camera. She stood with her legs parted as she angled her body slightly to the side. She raised her left arm in the air while her other arm hung beside her.

In the second snapshot, Tahlia turned around and posed with one leg forward. She touched her skirt while looking to the side, smiling. A swipe to the right showed the babe posing with her back to the camera again. She glanced to her left as she touched her sunglasses, and her tanned skin glowed in the snaps.

Tahlia flaunted her killer figure in a skimpy printed crop top. It had a white base with various prints in blue. The garment looked similar to a bra. The plunging neckline exposed a generous amount of cleavage, and the skimpy cut of the piece highlighted her toned midsection.

She sported a matching skirt with a high waist which rose over her navel. The skirt was an A-line, boasting a flowy shape and a slit that allowed her to flaunt her leg. The sexy ensemble complemented her flawlessly tanned skin.

Tahlia completed her look with a pair of white heeled sandals and opted for oversized hoop earrings, a bracelet, and several rings as her accessories. She styled her blond hair in a bun.

In the caption, Tahlia wrote something about her day. She also revealed that she was in the location to enjoy the wine.

In less than a day of being live on the social media platform, the new share has racked up over 9,700 likes and more than 95 comments. Online admirers were quick to shower her with compliments and praise. Many of them raved about her amazing body, while some gushed over her beauty. Other fans struggled with the right words and left a string of emoji instead.

“You are way too gorgeous! Oh, that body,” a follower commented.

“Obsessed with this color. You are so beautiful!” added another fan.