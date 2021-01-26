Lindsey Pelas Flaunts Voluptuous Chest & Flat Abs In Revealing Lace Teddy

Blond bombshell Lindsey Pelas is known by her 8.6 million followers for flaunting her incredible curves in skimpy outfits. In her latest Instagram update, she shared a series of photos that saw her flashing plenty of skin in a lacy teddy which did not leave much to the imagination.

Lindsey’s lingerie was a cream color which flattered her tan. The number was strapless with a horizontal piece of lace crossing over the front of her breasts and two vertical pieces of lace connecting to the bottom portion. The teddy also had high-cut legs.

The model wore her long, blond tresses in big waves, and she sported a black polish on her fingernails.

According to the geotag, Lindsey was in Hollywood, California, when the pictures were taken. The post consisted of two snaps which captured her standing outside in what appeared to be a flower bed near a white column. The sunlight cast a warm glow over her skin.

Lindsey faced the lens in the first photo. With her eyes closed, she tilted her head to the sky. She placed one hand on the back of her head and the other hand on the waist of the teddy. The model’s voluptuous cleavage was hard to miss. With one leg forward, she flaunted her curvy hips and shapely thighs.

In the second frame, Lindsey gazed at the camera with her lips parted. Standing at a slight angle with her shoulder resting against the column, she showed off her impressive bust. The stance also highlighted her flat abs as well as her toned arms.

Lindsey greeted her fans in the caption.

Dozens of users flocked to the comments section to dole out the compliments.

“This is lingerie set is spectacular but you make it look perfect!” one admirer chimed in.

“Hello most beautiful sexy gorgeous woman on this planet,” a second follower wrote, adding pink and red heart emoji.

“How beautiful, truly a lady with a lot of class and impeccable assets, mighty fine indeed,” quipped a third Instagram user.

“Hotter than a California day smoking hot stunning curvaceous body WOW,” a fourth comment read.

Last week, Lindsey shared a pic of her flaunting her chest in a polka dot top. The number had off-the-shoulder sleeves and a low-cut front which teased her cleavage. She paired the shirt with a matching skirt that had a gathered waist and flared hemline. She sat in a chair with her legs crossed, revealing the skin on the back of her thigh while she snapped a few selfies.