Jennifer Lopez Reveals The Real Reason She Looks So Young After Being Called A ‘Liar’

JLo shared her big 'beauty secret.'

Jennifer Lopez has revealed her real secret to looking so youthful after clapping back at a hater earlier this month who accused her of having Botox. In a new interview, the 51-year-old actress and singer once again denied having injectables and claimed much of her beauty comes from being kind to others.

JLo told People she doesn’t judge anyone who’s gone under the knife or had anything injected to change their appearance, but explained that she doesn’t appreciate others suggesting she’s had things done when she hasn’t.

“I don’t want people lying… and saying, ‘Oh, she’s trying to make believe that this stuff works.’ No, I’m telling you what I do that works! Please don’t call me a liar. I don’t have to lie about things. I’ve been pretty honest about my whole life.”

The mom of two added that if she’d had something done she would say so, but noted she doesn’t “want people going, ‘Stop lying, you’re doing this, you’re doing that,’ when that’s just not true” as she revealed her real secret to her enviable glow.

“I try to be kind to others and lift up other women. I think that that is important for us to do for each other instead of trying to tear people down,” she explained, calling it one of her biggest beauty secrets.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Jennifer made the confession after being asked about a recent exchange she had with an Instagram user when she promoted her new anti-aging skincare line called JLo Beauty. The “In the Morning” singer explained she wanted to set them straight while still being “loving.”

The somewhat heated exchange went down in the comments section of a video posted on January 16, which can be seen here. Jennifer ditched the makeup while she tried out a mask from her newly launched collection and noted that she couldn’t see any lines or wrinkles on her face afterward as her skin glowed.

Sky News reported that one person claimed in the comments that she couldn’t move her forehead, suggesting that was a telltale sign she’d gotten Botox. The Maid in Manhattan star strongly denied it in response.

Jennifer claimed it was all her natural face and urged the troll to pick up her new products to get the same effect. She also asked them to be “more positive, kind and uplifting of others” and stop bringing others down so that they could also stay “youthful and beautiful” like her.

JLo most recently showed off how little she’s aged in decades when she celebrated the 20th anniversary of her single “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” by recreating the music video.