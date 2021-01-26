Jade Grobler Flaunts Cleavage & Underboob In Scanty Bandeau Bikini While Posing Near A Waterfall

Jade Grobler heated up her Instagram feed with a smoking-hot update on Monday, January 25, giving fans something to talk about. The South African bombshell flashed her incredibly toned figure in an outrageously tiny bikini that left little to the imagination as she enjoyed a nature-filled day.

In the newest update, the social media star was standing near a waterfall. Aside from the pouring water, beautiful natural rock formations and lush greenery comprised the background. Viewers likely didn’t pay much attention to the scenery as they were busy checking out Jade’s fantastic physique.

In the saucy snap, she posed by angling her body slightly sideways while occupying mostly one side of the frame. The babe raised her left hand to the back of her head, holding her hair in place. She let her right arm hang at her side as she looked straight into the camera with her head tilted to the side.

The Bang Energy elite wore a yellow and black two-piece swimsuit which showcased her killer curves. The bandeau top had a gathered detail in the center, drawing more attention to her chest. The skimpy top revealed a good amount of underboob as well as her décolletage and cleavage. The strapless design helped accentuate her shoulders and lean arms.

She sported black bottoms which were just as scanty. The waistband consisted of double straps which clung to her curves and highlighted her shapely hips. The high leg cuts accentuated her lean thighs, and the low front exposed plenty of skin. Several fans gushed over her flat tummy and abs.

Jade’s blond locks were down and wet, apparently from swimming. She let the long strands fall over her shoulder and down her back. Apart from her navel piercing, she was also wearing a bracelet.

According to the geotag, she was at the Buderim Waterfalls in Queensland. Jade added a tag for the independent, online travel magazine, Untamed Roamer, in the photo.

Like most of her racy posts, this recent addition proved to be a popular one. The newest update amassed more than 24,500 likes and 270 comments in less than a day since it was uploaded. Many of her avid admirers on the popular photo-sharing app dropped compliments and gushing messages in the comments section, while others chimed in with a trail of emoji.

“Wow! Great pic. You look amazing and your body is incredible. Love the backdrop. Happy Australia Day,” a fan commented.

“Unbelievably gorgeous!” gushed another admirer.