‘Double Shot At Love’ Star Derynn Paige Is A Goddess In Navy Blue Lingerie With See Through Panels

Derynn Page looked like a goddess in a new Instagram upload where the Double Shot at Love star showed off her beautiful body in a navy blue lingerie set.

The reality television star, who also owns the small business Goddess of Easton, added an image where she modeled one of the items from her line in a golden hour photo where her body was illuminated by the setting sun as she leaned against a wall.

As she looked away from the camera into the direction of the descending sunlight, Derynn tilted her head to the right and raised her right arm above her head. She lay her forearm atop the crown of her head while her left arm appeared to be slightly raised next to her waist.

Derynn modeled a matching lace set from her line, a corset-style top with a high-waisted bottom. The top featured thin straps that held up two cups with flesh-colored panels within the center, located behind the lace. Underneath the cups was a thick center panel that had the look of a corset.

Just underneath her breasts, a lace accent added a luxurious touch. Underneath the cups, thin strips of satin ribbon were a sweet style detail.

Derynn’s flat stomach and trim waist were highlighted by the higher cut of the low-slung bottom. This had many of the style accents as the top, in the same luxe hue as its matching top. This included a sheer lace panel right in its center.

The reality television personality who starred alongside Jersey Shore celebs Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino in the MTV series, showed off her golden-toned body. This made her raven-colored hair look even more dramatic against her skin. Her ultra-long tresses were styled into loose curls that hung down her back.

Derynn asked her 295,000 followers to support small businesses in a corresponding hashtag and redirected them back to her official business site seen here where they could peruse many of the items she sells which include lingerie, sleepwear, and loungewear.

Many of her followers used a fire emoji to respond to the new upload.

Others complimented Derynn on the unique hue of the undergarment.

“Yes, love that color on you,” penned one fan.

Photographer Anthony Bencivenga, who was tagged as the person who snapped the session, called this particular photograph his favorite of their shoot.

“Pure perfection, breathtaking. I love the lingerie, so beautiful,” claimed a second Instagram user.

“I feel like I’m looking at the intimate section of the old Sears catalogs!” claimed a third follower of the television star.