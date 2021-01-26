‘Double Shot At Love’ Star Derynn Paige Is A Goddess In Navy Blue Lingerie With See-Through Panels

Derynn Paige looked like a goddess in a new Instagram upload where the Double Shot at Love star showed off her beautiful body in a navy blue lingerie set.

The reality television personality, who also owns the small business Goddess of Easton, added an image in which she modeled one of the items from her line. The snap was apparently taken in the golden hour, and her body was illuminated by the setting sun as she leaned against a wall.

As she looked away from the camera into the direction of the descending sun, Derynn tilted her head to the right and raised her right arm. She rested her forearm on the crown of her head, while her left arm was slightly raised next to her waist.

Derynn modeled a matching lace set from her line, a bra and high-waisted panties. The bra featured thin straps and cups with nude-colored panels in the center, covered with a lacy layer. Underneath the cups was a thick, solid-colored panel. A thin strip of satin ribbon ran vertically below each cup and added a sweet style detail.

Derynn’s flat stomach and trim waist were highlighted by the higher cut of the low-slung panty. It had many of the style details as the bra, including a semi-sheer lace panel right in the center.

The reality television personality, who starred alongside Jersey Shore celebs Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino in the MTV series, showed off her tanned body. Her deep complexion contrasted dramatically against her raven-colored hair. Her ultra-long tresses were styled in loose curls which cascaded over her shoulder and down her back.

Derynn asked her 295,000 followers to support small businesses in a corresponding hashtag and also tagged her IG page for Goddess of Easton, where users can peruse many of the items she sells, which include lingerie, sleepwear, and loungewear.

Many of her followers used a fire emoji to respond to the new upload.

Others complimented Derynn on the unique hue of the undergarment.

“Yes, love that color on you,” penned one fan.

Photographer Anthony Bencivenga, who was tagged as the person who snapped the session, called this particular image his favorite of their shoot.

“Pure perfection, breathtaking. I love the lingerie, so beautiful,” wrote a second Instagram user.

“I feel like I’m looking at the intimate section of the old Sears catalogs!” chimed in a third follower of the television star.