Kelsie Jean Smeby Flashes Plenty Of Skin In Tiny Black Bikini

Model Kelsie Jean Smeby took to Instagram early on Tuesday to give her fans an update they could get excited about. The brunette beauty shared a couple of photos that saw her wearing a skimpy black bikini that did not leave much to the imagination.

The top to Kelsie’s swimsuit had small triangle-shaped cups that left plenty of her breasts exposed. The bottoms were made of a triangular piece of semi-sheer fabric with thin straps pulled high near her waist.

The popular influencer completed her outfit with a sheer black coverup, which she wore open. She also sported a wide-brimmed straw hat.

Kelsie styled her layered hair in big curls, and she accessorized with a pair of thick, hoop earrings.

Kelsie was standing outside on a sidewalk for the photo shoot. She posed next to staircase leading up to a rock building. The images were cropped at the top of her thighs.

In the first snap, Kelsie faced the camera while she held one side of the coverup open and away from her body. With one hip cocked to the side, she gazed at the lens. The pose highlighted her hourglass shape as well as the feminine curve of her hips. Her ample chest was also on display.

The camera captured the model from a side view in the second snap. She looked at the lens with her lips slightly parted while bending one knee. With a slight arch in her back, she flaunted her bustline and incredibly flat abs. The pose also gave her online audience a peek at her bare hip and thigh.

In the caption, she tagged online retailer Fashion Nova as the maker of the outfit.

Most of the comments came from fans who were impressed with how hot Kelsie looked.

“Sexiest woman in the universe is u angel,” one fan quipped.

“Absolutely beautiful, you are magnificent,” a second follower wrote, adding a red heart and flame emoji.

“You Are so beautiful,” echoed a third Instagram user.

“You have a magical presence!” a fourth admirer added with a blue heart and star emoji.

Earlier in the month, Kelsie shared an update that saw her rocking a minuscule blue bikini while she spent some time on the beach. She posed provocatively on her knees in one picture while flaunting her sandy booty. Another shot saw her facing the camera while she sat on one hip. She leaned on one hand and parted her legs while she held her face to the sky.