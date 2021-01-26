Tuesday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Devon Surprises Amanda

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, January 26, tease that Faith will get rude with Nikki and Nick when they try to warn her of the dangers of underage drinking. Elsewhere, Devon and Amanda grow closer and tease a possible kiss. Victoria manages to steal Billy away from Lily for dinner, but it might not change anything.

Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) is displeased when Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) tries to discuss her drinking, according to SheKnows Soaps. The teen is truly lashing out at everyone. Even Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) manages to get a tongue-lashing from her boyfriend’s youngest daughter.

Nikki is unexpectedly in Genoa City because bad weather canceled her trip to Hawaii. She hopes to spend some time with Faith, but the teenager sees through all of it. Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) inclined to come down hard on Faith, but Phyllis cautions him because pushing too hard may be the very thing that drives her even further away. Nikki certainly doesn’t deserve any lip from Faith, though. She’s just trying to ensure the girl avoids some giant mistakes. Underage drinking cost Faith’s sister, Cassie (Camryn Grimes), her life, and nobody wants to see Faith suffer similar consequences.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Devon (Bryton James) and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) grow closer as they have their first unofficial date. She’s headed to New York City, and he offers the use of his jet and his presence, but Amanda is not too keen to jump on his offer. They enjoy a flirty evening of drinks before she heads off to pack for her trip. Interestingly, the end of their time together doesn’t end with a kiss, but it does end with the promise of the possibility he may get one soon. It seems like Devon and his late wife’s twin have something serious brewing between them. However, it could be that an upcoming ice storm blows it all apart.

Finally, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) makes it obvious that she’s not thrilled about Billy (Jason Thompson) and Lily (Christel Khalil) getting closer. After the kids beg their parents to go to dinner together, Lily bows out with the promise of a nightcap with Billy. Before he leaves Victoria, Billy has a long talk with her about how she feels, and Victoria turns things around on her ex. She wonders if perhaps Billy is the one who has a problem with his relationship with Lily. She thinks maybe Billy has cold feet, but he confirms that he wants to ensure that they are on solid ground to co-parent their children.