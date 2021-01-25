Brooke Hogan Flaunts Tiny Waist In Belted Dress With Thigh-High Slit

Brooke Hogan looked fashionable in fabulous in the most recent photo that was featured on her popular Instagram page. The daughter of Hulk Hogan opted for a curve-hugging dress in the January 25 update.

Brooke was posing in the center of the frame. A geotag in the post indicated that she was in Nashville, Tennessee. Brooke posed in a grassy field on what appeared to be a sunny day. A covering of green trees could be seen in the distance along with a telephone pole with wires. Brooke tilted her head at an angle and reached to the side to gather a few locks of hair in her hand. Her opposite arm was flush with the side of her body.

Brooke sported a blue dress that clung tightly to her bombshell curves. It had a scooping neckline that was covered by her raised elbow and a portion of her collar was on display. Its long sleeves hugged her muscular arms, which she noted are the results of blow-drying, carrying her dog, and going to the gym. The middle of the garment accentuated Brooke’s slender midsection and she wore a chic, brown belt that helped highlight her flat tummy.

The lower portion of the reality star’s outfit was equally as hot. The piece was snug on her curvy hips and its fabric fell loosely over her legs. On her right side, a slit ran all the way up to her thigh and a good portion of her leg was on display for her fans to admire. She added a pair of brown boots that were constructed of leather and hit a few inches below her knee.

She accessorized with a pair of trendy gold hoop earrings that popped against her long blond tresses. Brooke tilted her head back to reveal the brim of her cap which was positioned on the top of her hair.

Her sizzling update was an instant hit with her massive fan base. More than 5,000 social media users double-tapped the update and an additional 120 flocked to the comments section. Some social media users weighed in on Brooke’s witty caption while many others applauded her figure.

“Beautiful and your dress love it,” one follower commented with a single red heart emoji.

“Oh gosh I felt this. Except replace holding dogs with my kids,” a second social media user wrote.

“Make it 70% gym. Blue looks good on u. I tell my wife the same. She has blue eyes and it brings the color out. Head for the gym now. Tell the ol man I said hey,” one more wrote.