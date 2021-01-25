Australian Bombshell Georgia Gibbs Sizzles In Cleavage-Baring Sports Bra

Georgia Gibbs wowed thousands of her 717,000 Instagram fans on Monday, January 25, with her most recent post. The Australian model took to the popular social media platform to share a series of snapshots of herself rocking a flattering workout set that clung to her body, highlighting her fit figure.

The four-picture slideshow captured Gibbs — who is best known for having been featured in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue— striking different poses in a well-lit indoor space. She credited Natalie Imgraben for the photo shoot.

In the first, Gibbs was shot sprawled on an office chair, with both legs stretched to the side and leaning onto one of the arms. She faced the camera, peeping at the viewer from over her shades and allowing her lips to hang open.

Gibbs wore a black sports bra that pushed against her chest, highlighting her ample cleavage. Her paired it with black skintight leggings that outlined her killer legs and accentuated her slim waist.

She completed her look with a pair of matching strappy high-heeled shoes. Gibbs wore her blond hair in a middle part and styled in straight strands. Two thin braids on either side helped to frame her face.

In the caption, Gibbs shared that she is starting the new week with renewed energy. She noted she is feeling “strong, powerful and comfortable” being by herself and in her own skin. She also reveled that she was wearing Alo Yoga in the photos.

The post didn’t need much time to start getting her followers’ attention. Within the first two hours, it has racked up more than 9,000 likes and upwards of 50 comments. They took to the comments section to gush over Gibbs’s beauty, physique and modeling skills, while sharing their overall admiration for her.

“OH OK WOW!!!! I wasn’t ready,” one user wrote.

“Love these shots girl,” replied another one of her fans.

“You are in amazing shape! [bomb emoji] [smiley] [two fire] what’s your favorite food?” a third admirer raved.

“Lovely and sexy all over inside and out,” chimed in a fourth follower.

Gibbs isn’t one to hide her figure from her fans, as she often shares posts that promote a healthy lifestyle. Last week, she uploaded a photo of two Polaroid shots that showed enjoying time in nature, as The Inquisitr has reported. She was standing in front of a river running amid dense vegetation.

She sported a black swimsuit from her collab collection with Kopper & Zink, which had a low-cut neckline, thin shoulders straps and a cutout on the chest.