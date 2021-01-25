‘The Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Steps Out With New Beau During California Shopping Stroll

Hannah Brown is seemingly off the market once again. The former Bachelorette had essentially toyed with her fans regarding this for a while, but now it seems she’s ready to take a big step forward in her relationship.

On Monday, The Daily Mail shared a handful of photos showing Hannah out-and-about in Los Angeles with her guy. The 26-year-old reality television star held hands with model Adam Woolard as they hung out in Venice Beach.

Some Bachelorette fans had put together some signs and clues that pointed toward Adam being Hannah’s new boyfriend. By the looks of things, this relationship isn’t absolutely brand-new.

However, this is the first time that Hannah and Adam have been out together in a scenario where they likely expected and knew they were being photographed.

The two were spotted walking along Abbot Kinney Boulevard as they visited a few stores and shopped along the way. They held hands at times, and they both had big smiles on their faces in a number of snaps.

Hannah and Adam even had what were essentially matching army green jackets, and she added a Dodgers cap over her blond hair. She wore black leggings and sneakers along with a striped top, while he had on sneakers, black joggers, and a blue shirt.

Adam had a black face mask with him that he wore over his mouth and nose at times while he pushed it under his chin at other times. Hannah had a floral face mask that she carried in one hand when she wasn’t wearing it.

According to his LinkedIn page, Adam is currently a private client sales director at Greg Lauren LLC. He does some acting and modeling, and he has an MBA from Lipscomb University in Tennessee.

The Bachelorette star’s beau attended the University of Arkansas Fayetteville before that, earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance. The 33-year-old lived in Nashville, Tennessee for some time over the years as well.

His page on the site for The Campbell Agency notes that he stands at 6’1″ and has hazel eyes. Some of Hannah’s fans think he bears at least a bit of a resemblance to Tyler Cameron, while others think she’s leveled up in a big way.

Now that the pair has stepped out publicly and been snapped by the paparazzi, will she start including him in her Instagram posts?

She’s kept him not particularly hidden in recent updates. Now, however, there’s certainly no reason for Hannah to play coy and her supporters would love to see some updates on her fun new romance.