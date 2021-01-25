Janet Jackson Honors Alicia Keys On Her 40th Birthday With Throwback Snap

Janet Jackson took to Instagram to give fans another update. The music icon honored singer Alicia Keys for her 40th birthday and posted a throwback snapshot that definitely hasn’t gone unnoticed by her followers.

Jackson stunned in a cream-colored garment that featured a low-cut neckline, displaying her decolletage. The “What Have You Done for Me Lately” hitmaker wrapped herself up in a blue/gray blazer jacket that rested over her shoulders. She accessorized herself with black dangling earrings and styled her dark hair in a bun with a full fringe. Jackson is a fan of body art and showed off the tattoo inked on her left wrist.

Keys rocked a brown dress with a cream circular pattern all over. The strapless attire appeared to be made out of silk material and had a tie-up detailing at the front. The 15-time Grammy Award winner sported her straight brunette hair down with a middle part and kept her nails short for the occasion.

In the image, the duo looked to have been captured at an event. Jackson sat down while Keys stood directly behind her with both her hands on Jackson’s shoulders. The pair were both seemingly fixated on something to their left and showed off their side profiles. Jackson sported a huge mouth-open smile and appeared to be greeting someone. Keys let her locks drape in front of her shoulders while also smiling.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 22,000 likes and over 240 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.4 million followers.

“Janet, you’ve been one of the most influential to so many of the younger female singers, as you can see Alicia adores you. Much love xx,” one user wrote.

“@janetjackson I TRULY ADORE YOUR ENERGY! Such a beautiful woman inside and out. A TRUE QUEEN,” another person shared.

“I love when women are supporting women. Two icons! Sending you love!” remarked a third fan.

“Two kind and loving people!” a fourth admirer commented.

According to Famous Birthdays, Keys turned 40-years-old on January 25 and is the most popular celebrity with the first name Alicia.

Jackson is no stranger to wishing her fellow famous friends some love on their big day. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posted a pic of herself with Mary J. Blige for her 50th birthday. Jackson kept it casual in a basic T-shirt and an unbuttoned shirt while Blige wore a designer tank top with tiny black shorts with frayed hems.