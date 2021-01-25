Chanel West Coast Slays In Hot Pants, A Bedazzled Football Helmet & Sky-High Heels

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast tantalized her 3.5 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a steamy duo of snaps in which she rocked a sparkling football-themed ensemble. She posed on an expanse of artificial turf made to seem like a football field, and glowing lights in the distance paired with the dark surrounding area added a unique vibe to the share.

Chanel’s ensemble seemed designed to promote one of her recent singles, “40 Yard Dash.” She wore a bedazzled bra with white stripe details and cups that exposed a hint of cleavage. Over top of that, she added a cropped garment with short sleeves that left her toned stomach on full display.

She also showcased her fit figure in a pair of high-waisted shorts that featured the same embellishments as the rest of her outfit, including two thick white stripes which extended from her waistband to the hem. The bottom of the shorts barely grazed the top of her thighs, leaving her sculpted stems exposed.

She added a few accessories to complete the football look, including some bedazzled knee pads that matched her ensemble. She also wore a sparkling silver helmet with a face cage, and had a sleek platinum blond ponytail that cascaded from the top of the helmet all the way down to her pert posterior.

She finished the outfit with a pair of platform boots with sky-high heels. The heels and platform were crafted from a clear material, and the black leather boots hugged her shapely calves, coming to about halfway up her shins.

For the first shot, Chanel crouched down on one knee, a football in her hand as she gazed seductively at the camera.

In the second image, she stood, twisting her body slightly to the side and showing off her flawless figure in the revealing look.

Chanel’s followers absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 61,900 likes within just 20 hours of going live, as well as 875 comments from her audience.

“Gorgeous queen,” one fan wrote simply.

“Hopefully the Bills. Btw, I’m obsessed with your album,” another follower commented, referencing Chanel’s music as well as the caption she paired the the duo of shots.

One fan couldn’t seem to find the right words to express his thoughts on the look, and instead he opted to leave a string of flame emoji.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Chanel showed off her toned physique in a colorful mini dress with a pair of thigh-high white boots. She posed at the bottom of a flight of stairs with a wall covered in eye-catching wallpaper behind her, and her long brunette locks cascaded down her chest and back in soft waves.