Australian Model Kayla Erin Turns Heads In ‘Resident Evil Village’-Inspired Cosplay

Kayla Erin impressed many of her 833,000 Instagram fans on Sunday, January 24, when she treated them to her take on a hot new character introduced in Capcom’s Resident Evil Village. The Australian model took to the photo-sharing app to post an image of herself dressed as one of the daughters of the video-game’s vampire-like villain, Lady Dimitrescu, as explained by the website Game Revolution.

Capcom unexpectedly released a new trailer late last week, revealing more details about Resident Evil Village, which launches on May 7, according to Game Informer. Erin included two photos in the slideshow, one that showed her in the cosplay, while the second was a screen grab of the trailer featuring the antagonist for comparison purposes.

Erin was dressed in a black dress featuring a plunging neckline that bared plenty of her chest, putting her cleavage front and center. She had on a cropped cardigan with ripped hems and a hoodie, which she wore over her head. A lot of jewelry completed her ghoulish look, including several neck pieces and gold-colored brooches.

Her lower face was painted red, and Erin wore light greenish lenses with heavy black makeup on her eyes.

In the caption, Erin joked that she was unable to wipe her face completely clean and is still carrying the stains from her latest creation.

Since going live yesterday, the post has garnered more than 34,100 likes and over 360 comments. Her fans flocked to the comments section to share their amazement at how quickly Erin put this perfect costume together, and also to shower her with praise and witty remarks.

“Oh my god this is outstanding @itskaylaerin you’ve nailed it. I’ve given u a follow and turned all notifications on so I never miss a post,” one user raved.

“Why do i like everything that can rip my soul in half,” gushed another one of her fans.

“This does not help with my unfortunate attraction to these murder ladies,” a third user chimed in.

“I’m going to scream out of fear but I’m not going to run away from you,” added a fourth fan.

