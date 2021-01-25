Four Major ‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: Nikki Warns Faith

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of January 25 through 29 tease that Nikki tries to get through to Faith. Phyllis shares some tips with Summer on how to deal with Sally. Rey insists that Sharon stop seeing Adam, which is sure to cause issues with their new marriage. Finally, Victoria causes problems with Billy and Lily.

Nikki Tries To Reach Faith

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) tries to reach Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) to warn her against the dangers of drinking, according to SheKnows Soaps. Unfortunately, Faith isn’t thrilled that Sharon (Sharon Case) called in her grandmother as a reinforcement, which could mean Nikki’s warnings fall on deaf ears.

It seems like Faith may not realize how bad an idea underage alcohol consumption is, and she may not be interested in listening to Nikki. She’s made it clear to her friends that she’s only pretending to follow her parents’ rules.

Phyllis Shares Her Playbook With Summer

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) knows all about rivalries, and she’s an expert when it comes to taking down a nemesis. Now that Summer (Hunter King) is back from Los Angeles with all the dirty details of Sally’s (Courtney Hope) misbehavior, Phyllis takes a moment to share her playbook with her daughter.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

As for Sally, her fresh start in Genoa City is in serious jeopardy, and if Summer tells Jack (Peter Bergman), the redhead could lose one of her most important allies. It looks like Sally may become the villain before she’s even had a chance to prove herself despite the good work she’s recently done for Lauren (Tracey Bregman).

Rey Sets A Boundary

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) asks Sharon (Sharon Case) to stop seeing her ex-husband, Adam (Mark Grossman). She may not take too well to this request, though. This comes after Adam entreated Sharon to help Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) recover after she suffered a stroke. While Sharon wasn’t so sure about Chelsea wanting her there, Rey attempting to set the boundary could get in the way of Adam’s plan for his girlfriend.

Victoria Is Jealous of Billy And Lily

It’s no secret that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is jealous of Billy’s (Jason Thompson) new relationship with Lily (Christel Khalil). However, both Billy and Lily are well aware of the other’s history. There’s no getting rid of that. However, it’s a lot easier for Billy since Cane (Daniel Goddard) isn’t around. With Victoria trying to subtly cause problems, Lily and Billy experience déjà vu, and it’s not necessarily a good thing.