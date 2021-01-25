Natalia Garibotto Dances & Shakes Her Booty In Pink Thong Bikini

Model Natalia Garibotto has a curvy figure that she seems to enjoy showing off in skimpy outfits. On Monday, she kicked off the week with a flirty video that featured her dancing a pink thong bikini.

The top to Natalia’s swimsuit had small, triangular cups that put plenty of her ample cleavage on display. The bottoms sat low in her hips with sexy straps that crossed over her hips and connected to the thong back.

Natalia wore her hair in a messy bun on the top of her head and wrapped with a white scrunchy.

The model sported a gold belly chain that featured small pendants hanging from it. She also wore two necklaces with one that had a pendant that hung near her cleavage. Other accessories included earrings, dangle bracelets and several rings.

The clip captured the beauty standing on a deck overlooking the ocean. A palm tree was behind her and a cityscape was visible across the bay.

The model ran her hand up one thigh and hip while she turned her face the camera with a smile on her face. She began to wiggle her butt back and forth while holding her hands over her head. The view gave her followers a nice look at her shapely shoulders and thing waist. She continued dancing and shaking her booty before turning around. With her hands by her side, she danced while closing her eyes. She took a few steps toward the camera before the clip ended.

In the caption, she left a palm tree and boat emoji.

Her followers seemed to enjoy seeing her have some fun, and more than 19,000 of them hit the “like” button within an hour of her sharing it.

Dozens took to the comments to give the post some love.

“Dayum girl I almost ran into the pole looking at this while walking haha,” wrote one fan, adding a heart-eye smiley face.

“This made my monday better,” joked a second Instagram user.

“You are such a queen so unbelievably gorgeous,” a third admirer added with a smiley face and red heart emoji.

“You look perfect,” a fourth comment read.

Natalia recently shared an update that saw her showing off her derrière in another thong bikini while she spent some time on the beach. She sat in the sand with her back facing the camera while flashing the peach sign with her hands. One of the photos featured her kneeling in front of the lens to give her online audience a nice look at the front of her swimsuit.