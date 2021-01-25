Allie Auton Rocks Nude Top With Plunging Neckline & Distressed Denim: ‘I Need This Top In Every Colour’

Allie Auton showed off her fashion sense and gym-honed figure in the latest photo that was featured on her Instagram feed. The model shared the upload over the weekend and her 622,000 fans have been loving the sight.

The photo captured the social media users posing at the bottom of a staircase. The stairs at her back featured a glass front with wooden rails. The chic space also included a textured wall that stretched outside the frame. Allie made sure to use a geotag and let her fans know that she was at the Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia. Allie gave a slight smile for the camera as she faced her chest forward. She had her feet staggered and playfully grabbed at her belt loops with her thumbs.

Her choice of attire consisted of a tiny crop top that showed as much as it covered. The model made sure to tag Fashion Nova in the caption, crediting the retailer for her smoking hot look. The tan color of the garment enhanced Allie’s allover glow. It had a low-cut neckline that exposed plenty of cleavage. The piece’s thick straps stretched tightly over her shoulders and the sexy look allowed Allie to showcase her toned arms. The influencer’s tiny frame was enhanced by the tight fit of the shirt and it cut off above her navel and a tease of her abs were in view.

She teamed the look with a pair of light-wash jeans that featured distressing all over. The waistband was high on her hips and she pulled the garment down to expose even more skin. Its legholes ended a few inches above Allie’s knees and her bronze stems were left bare until her feet. She added a pair of clear heels with peep toes that revealed her white polish.

Allie accessorized with a dainty necklace on her collar. She also added a few silver rings to complete her ensemble. Her silky blond tresses were styled with a middle part and a straight style that fell over the top of her shoulders.

During its short time live, Allie’s upload has earned her a ton of praise from fans. More than 13,000 have double-tapped the update and 119 showered the post with compliments.

“Loving this outfit!! Dang gorgeous!!” one follower gushed on the update with a trio of flames.

“Very stylish and cool…..miss thing,” a second social media user chimed in.

“You blow me away every time,” another wrote with the addition of a single heart-eye emoji.

“Simply perfect.. and… any colour top on you would look absolutely amazing,” one more added.