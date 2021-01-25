Brennah Black Goes Topless While Wearing Pale Pink Bell-Bottoms In Jaw-Dropping Double Image Update

Brennah Black flaunted a sizzling retro look in her most recent Instagram post on Monday morning, to the delight of her 655,000 followers. The buxom blonde opted to lose her shirt in the two glamorous snaps, and the rest of the ensemble beautifully showcased her assets. The post racked up 2,000 likes in the first hour after it was uploaded.

Brennah reminded fans in the caption about the importance of making decisions that support one’s long-term stability and clarity as opposed to feeding feelings of self-importance, and added a white heart emoji. While some admirers seemed to appreciate her thoughtful comment, the majority of people were dazzled by her appearance.

“I Think [you’re] good soul food! Stay Strong!” one follower encouraged enthusiastically.

“Perfect. Breathtaking. Beautiful. Gorgeous. Sensual,” a second supporter gushed.

“Do you have a boyfriend now?” a third follower inquired, who apparently missed the post a few weeks ago in which Brennah announced her engagement.

“You are really so splendid as always,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

Those who were rendered speechless by her sultry beauty but still wanted to express their feelings of adoration left series of affectionate emoji instead. There was the usual array of hearts, flames, and heart-eyes faces, but the drooling and applause symbols were also quite popular. As is freqently the case, Brennah’s surname inspired an unusual number of ebony-colored hearts.

Brennah wore a pair of extremely high-waisted pants that rested above her navel and clung to her shapely hips and thighs, emphasizing her tantalizing hourglass figure. They fit tightly down to her knees, at which point the pale fabric flared out considerably. She posed sitting, and the legs were so long they completely covered the tips of her pointed toes, leaving only an almost imperceptible glimpse of what appeared to be the edge of a shoe.

She also wore a wide-brimmed straw hat in the same light blush shade as the other garment, and accented with black detailing. A wide band encircled the base of the accessory, and the floppy brim was embellished around the outside with a strip of sheer black tulle, lined with a much narrower opaque edging. The design of the stylish headwear matched the 60s feel of her vintage-looking pants.

Brennah strategically and – luckily for fans – just partially covered her voluptuous bare breasts with her arms as she seductively posed. In the first image, she coquettishly pulled the brim of her hat down over one eye with both hands, and let her mouth open as she gazed downwards, showing off her long eyelashes.