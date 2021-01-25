Cindy Prado Sips On A Matcha Collagen Latte In A Plunging Bikini Top & Cheeky Striped Shorts

Cindy Prado continued her streak of sexy Instagram snaps today with a sizzling new upload that brought some serious heat to her page.

Taking to her account just moments ago, the model stunned her 1.9 million-plus followers with a series of four photos that saw her showing some serious skin. She posed on the porch of a luxurious house in St. Barths, per the geotag, where she enjoyed a “beautiful view” and a matcha collagen latte from the Vital Proteins product line.

The wind blew messily through her long, light brown locks as she sipped on the beverage from a blue teacup, all the while looking smoking-hot in a sexy ensemble that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves.

Cindy sent temperatures soaring as she flaunted her voluptuous chest in a plunging white bikini top that popped against her deep tan. The swimwear exposed an eyeful of her ample cleavage thanks to its plunging neckline and tiny triangle cups that also teased a glimpse of sideboob as she worked the camera. It had thin spaghetti straps as well that looped tightly around her shoulders, drawing attention to her toned arms.

The Cuban hottie opted for a more modest look for the day, covering up the lower half of her swimwear with a pair of blue-and-white striped shorts. The cheeky bottoms clung tightly to her hips and boasted a daringly short length, hitting right at her upper thighs to offer a look at her long, lean legs. A set of thin strings hung down each side, drawing even more attention to her bodacious curves.

The shorts looked to be part of a matching set, as Cindy draped a long-sleeved shirt in the same pattern over her shoulders. She also accessorized with hoop earrings and a stack of gorgeous gold necklaces to give her ensemble a hint of bling.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the quadruple-pic update with praise. It has racked up over 11,000 likes after just 35 minutes of going live, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“You look gorgeous,” one person wrote, adding as ingle heart-eyed emoji to the end of his comment.

“Beauty in blue,” quipped another fan.

“Stunning young woman,” a third follower gushed.

“FLAWLESS,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Cindy touched down in St. Barths last week and has been flooding her fans with content ever since. In a post shared over the weekend, the brunette was seen clad in a skimpy black monokini while enjoying a relaxing day at the pool. Fans were thrilled by those snaps as well, awarding the racy update more than 64,000 likes and 673 comments to date.