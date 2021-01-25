‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday: Zoe Receives A Devastating Blow

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, January 25 reveals that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) will receive a life-altering text. The model will realize that she may have made a mistake with Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) because her heart longs for someone else

Zoe will receive a sweet note that was sent a long time ago, per The TV Guide. Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz) urged her to make different choices in the message, but she never received his text because of a technology fail.

A Devastating Blow

Those who follow the soap opera know that there was almost an instant spark between the model and the designer. Even though they had lived on different continents, they followed each other on social media because they were fans of each other’s work.

Zende and Zoe had flirted even though she was dating Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor). They had a lot in common and shared their life passions with each other. Zoe even revealed her singing talent to Zende. At the time, he swore to help her further her dreams.

On the evening that Carter planned a romantic surprise for Zoe, Zende took a chance and sent a message to the model asking her to take things slow. He also wanted to meet her later that evening. However, technology failed him and the text was never sent.

The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers indicate that Zoe will receive the SMS. It will be a devastating blow to her because she had been waiting for a sign from the designer that he was interested in her. As seen below, she realizes that she would have made different decisions if she had known how Zende felt about her.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Zoe is beside herself when she discovers that she missed a text that could have changed the course of her life. pic.twitter.com/caDZlsbKzx — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 25, 2021

Putting The Pieces Together

Zoe will realize that Zende had tried to reach out to her with the message. He was trying to tell her not to go too fast with Carter because he wanted her to consider a relationship with him. Carter is his friend, but Zende was willing to risk making a move.

However, Zoe and Carter had made love on the night in question. Zende’s hands were tied after they went to bed and he opted to drop any romance. Even when she sought his advice after Carter proposed to her, he urged her to marry the man who adores her. He never indicated that he was interested in her.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Zoe will make a stunning choice when she confronts Zende about his feelings. Later, she pitches up at his house with plans to seduce him.