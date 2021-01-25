Clare Crawley Reportedly Won’t Ever Get Another Shot As ‘The Bachelorette,’ Producers Want Her To Go Away

The 39-year-old blew up her season and allegedly messed up her chances for ever finding love on the franchise again.

The Bachelorette producers have reportedly given Clare Crawley her last shot at love.

After appearing on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor, two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise, and The Bachelor: Winter Games ahead of her lead role on The Bachelorette, the five-time dating series veteran won’t be asked back to the franchise ever again. This follows her split from fiancé Dale Moss just a few months after her abbreviated journey ended.

“Producers have made it very clear… Clare will not be returning to the show,” an insider told OK magazine. “After Clare blew up the last season and left early leaving producers to scramble for the first time in the show’s history to find a replacement, it is fair to say that there is no love lost between the show and Clare Crawley.”

Craig Sjodin / ABC

There were high hopes for Clare, who at age 39 was the oldest Bachelorette star in history, to find a husband during her journey. And initially, it seemed as though she had found true love at first sight.

Clare cut her journey short when she put all her eggs in one basket with Dale Moss and iced out the other suitors. The lovebirds left the show after less than two weeks of filming and only a single one-on-one date before getting engaged. Tayshia Adams swooped in amid a pandemic to finish out Clare’s season.

But the couple’s far-from-fairytale ending was marred amid rumors that Dale had a wandering eye when he went back to New York City sans his fiancée. The breakup announcement came soon after.

“The entire Clare love story has been a nightmare,” the OK insider said. “At this point they want Clare and Dale to just go away.”

The source added that the reality stars are still under contract with the network and are prohibited from telling their side of the breakup story without permission from ABC, and that the two would “never get” clearance to talk after the embarrassing way their relationship played out.

“It’s embarrassing to watch this train wreck,” the source said. “This isn’t a good look for a show that is supposed to be about finding love.”

An insider told E! News that it was Dale’s decision to end the relationship, leaving the 39-year-old hairstylist broken-hearted.

Clare later posted a statement to Instagram, seen here, in which she revealed she learned of her “mutual” breakup when the rest of the world did – when Dale posted his statement to social media.

The ABC reality star added that she will continue to show up and be “committed to love.” It just won’t be on ABC.