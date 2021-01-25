Celeste Bright Teases A Peek At Her Perky Booty In Distressed Daisy Dukes While Sipping Bubbly On An Airplane

Celeste Bright knows how to travel in style. The model was dressed to impress in a new post to her Instagram page on Sunday, January 24 in which she looked trendy and chic in a cheeky ensemble while sipping a glass of champagne on an airplane.

The update included two photos of the 26-year-old posing in a luxurious aircraft with sleek white leather seats. She appeared to be crouched down in the first photo, balancing on one sneaker-clad foot as she stretched her other leg across her body and pursed her plump lips in a sensual manner.

She locked her piercing brown eyes on the camera in the second shot while extending her arm out in front of her, appearing to cheers the lens with the small glass of bubbly she was indulging in during the mid-air photo op.

As for her look for her flight, Celeste kept it cute and casual in a simple outfit from Fashion Nova that accentuated her ample assets in all of the right ways. The look included a pair of cheeky Daisy Dukes made of a light wash denim that complemented her deep tan. They were heavily distressed, with a few of the rips teasing a peek at her perky derriere as they fell right over her enviable buns.

The bottoms also boasted a daringly short length, hitting right at her upper thighs to offer a look at the model’s long, lean legs. Meanwhile, the garment’s high-rise waistband sat right at her navel, helping to accentuate her tiny waist and slender frame.

Celeste teamed her cutoff with a scanty black bandeau top that fit snugly around her chest, highlighting her voluptuous bust in all of the right ways. The itty-bitty top boasted a low-cut neckline that showed off an eyeful of cleavage while its wide armholes exposed a glimpse of braless sideboob that gave the look even more of a seductive vibe.

The blond completed her look with an oversized black hoodie, which she left completely unzipped to flaunt her taut midriff as she worked the lens.

Many of Celeste’s 755,000 followers on the social media platform took a moment to show some love for the sizzling double-pic update, awarding it more than 20,000 likes and dozens of comments in less than a day’s time.

“Cheers babyyyy,” one person wrote.

“Smoking hot,” praised another fan.

“Speechless so beautiful!” a third follower remarked.

“So gorgeous as always,” added a fourth admirer.

Celeste was likely traveling home from St. Barth’s, where she has vacationing for the last week. The model shared a number of snaps from her trip in the tropical island, including one that saw her working on her tan in an itty-bitty pink bikini. Fans were thrilled by that photo as well, awarding it over 41,000 likes and 478 comments to date.