Maggie Lindemann Lays Down On The Floor In Crop Top & Hot Pants, Thanks Fans For The Love Her EP Received

Maggie Lindemann took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new pics of herself. The singer released her debut EP, PARANOIA, last week and is using the social media platform to thank her followers for their support.

The “Knife Under My Pillow” songstress stunned in a black crop top that featured stripes going across. The item of clothing had long sleeves and displayed her midriff. She teamed the ensemble with black high-waisted hot pants that fell above her upper thigh. Lindemann opted for long socks of the same color and appeared to be wearing white sneakers that were only just visible. She styled her dark hair down and accessorized herself with a necklace. Lindemann kept some of her nails short while rocking a few longer that were painted with a coat of black polish.

The 22-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured from a high angle while laying down on a white rug on her side. Lindemann raised her left knee and lifted her arm above her while looking down at her phone. The songstress showcased her side profile and rested her head on a large fluffy teddy bear.

In the next slide, Lindemann placed both hands to the side of her face and closed her eyes. The Downfalls High actress flashed a huge cheesy grin and was clearly in a happy mood.

In the third and final frame, she sported a similar energy but was caught moving her hands as they appeared blurred.

For her caption, she thanked her fans for all their “kind words,” expressing her love for them, adding “heart is bursting i wanna kiss and hug u all.”

In the span of 11 hours, her post racked up more than 447,000 likes and over 1,800 comments, proving to be very popular with her 4.4 million followers.

“i’m so freaking proud of you it’s unbelievable,” one user wrote.

“My baby! It has been a long few years, but the wait has been worth it. I’m happy that you make music that you like and that you’ve found your style. Always very proud. Now, let’s enjoy that ep,” another person shared.

“we waited for so like but the ep is so good, it couldn’t be better for your first ep and i’m so proud of you. You grow up as a person and an artist and you find yourself in the music. I’m so happy for you and i love you,” remarked a third fan.