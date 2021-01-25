Camille Kostek Goes Pantsless, Spreads Legs In Nothing But A Buccaneers Jersey

The model showed her support for the Bucs and her boyfriend Gronk.

Camille Kostek put her support for Super Bowl 2021 contenders the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on display in a unique way on Instagram over the weekend when she celebrated the team’s win over the Green Bay Packers. In a sizzling grid update following the game on January 24, the 28-year-old Sports Illustrated model sat with her legs apart in a Bucs jersey.

The black-and-white photo showed Camille sitting on the floor in front of a plain white background as she pulled down the oversized shirt with both hands, giving a glimpse at her décolletage. She covered her modesty by placing her hands in front of her and bent her knees to show off her toned thighs.

Camille had her long, blond locks in a side part and glamorous curls that cascaded down over her right eye and both shoulders. She tilted her head slightly upwards and flashed her pearly whites with a slight smile.

The Wipeout host and Free Guy actress displayed plenty of support for her boyfriend, Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski. She wore his number, 87, and used a red heart while showing her love for him in the caption. She also tagged his account on the photo alongside the Buccaneers’ official page, as well as the pages of Rachael Lynsey Rubin, the founder and CEO of Parlr Brand Studio, and makeup artist and hair stylist Kacie Corbelle.

Also in the caption, Camille wrote in all caps after seeing the team advance and shared her excitement that they will play at home at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on February 7.

Plenty of fans also shared praise in the comments section.

“So pumped for them!!! woohoo!” one person wrote.

“Go Gronk and the goat Brady,” another commented.

“That’s probably why they won,” a third fan joked with two fire symbols.

“My baby baby girlllllll,” a fourth comment read alongside three fire emoji.

The upload was a hit, amassing more than 72,000 likes and 420-plus comments in under 15 hours. It was similar to one she posted earlier in the day in which she showed her support for her man and his team before the game.

That photo was in color and featured her wearing what appeared to be the same bright red jersey with tiny, cheeky black bottoms. She wore her long, blond hair down and gave a sultry over the shoulder look while holding a football in her left hand.

“Football pants are for the boys,” Camille captioned it.