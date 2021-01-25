Yaslen Clemente Goes Braless Underneath A Revealing White Top With Lace-Up Embellishments

In her latest Instagram update, fitness trainer and model Yaslen Clemente thrilled her 2.6 million followers with a sizzling trio of snaps taken outdoors. She stood in front of a cinderblock wall with concrete beneath her feet, and the simple background provided the perfect backdrop for her sexy ensemble to shine.

She tagged the label Generation Outcast clothing in the first image, suggesting that at least some of her ensemble came from that particular brand. Yaslen flaunted her ample assets in a white cropped top that left little to the imagination. The garment had a half-turtleneck that extended about an inch up her delicate neck, and short sleeves that left her slender arms exposed.

The fabric stretched over her ample assets, and Yaslen appeared to have gone braless underneath the top, making the look even sexier. The piece featured lace-up detailing on both sides, starting out narrow near her armpits and extending as it approached the hem of the top. The detail left a serious amount of skin on display, flaunting her sideboob and underboob in the daring ensemble.

The hem of the shirt came to just below her breasts, leaving her toned stomach exposed. She also wore a pair of light-wash denim jeans that had a slightly looser fit. She hooked both thumbs in the pockets of the bottoms for the first shot, tugging the pants down slightly as she gazed seductively at the camera.

The denim clung to her sculpted thighs before transforming into a looser fit over her lower legs, and she finished off the look with a silver watch on one wrist and a pair of sneakers.

For the second shot, she showcase the back of her sexy outfit. The pants were high-waisted, accentuating her hourglass shape, and featured two massive cut-out details on the back. One cut-out exposed a portion of her thigh, while the other revealed an even bigger slice of her bronzed skin, just below her peachy posterior. She also had a small backpack with her, one strap slung effortlessly over her shoulder.

For the third and final share, she hooked a finger in the belt loop of her jeans, tugging it down until a hint of her underwear was visible. Her fans loved the share, and the post racked up over 49,600 likes as well as 471 comments in just 16 hours.

“Glutes so toned they ripped through the jeans,” one fan wrote, complimenting Yaslen’s physique.

“Wow perfection,” another follower commented.

“Seriously…… GODDESS,” a third fan remarked.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Yaslen gave her followers a glimpse into her routine by showing a shot of her meal prepping, as well as a close-up of the foods she prepared for the week. For the occasion, she wore a cropped T-Shirt and high-waisted gray Calvin Klein underwear.