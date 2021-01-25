Alexa Collins Rocks A Plunging Top & Sexy Waves In Monday Morning Upload

Alexa Collins welcomed the work week with open arms. The model and social media influencer took to her popular Instagram page on January 25 to share a sizzling snapshot that captured herself in a sexy ensemble.

Alexa posed in the center of the frame. A geotag in the upload indicated that she was in Miami, Florida. She sat on a wooden bench, with a small opening behind her allowing plenty of sunlight to spill over her figure. The rest of the backdrop was made of a stone structure and a covering of green trees. Alexa positioned herself near the edge of the piece of furniture. The model spread her thighs for the photo and placed one arm between her legs. She used the opposite hand to tuck her hair behind her ear as she met the lens of the camera with a sultry stare.

Alexa wore a sexy black top from the popular online retailer Revolve. She tagged the brand in the caption and gave her fans a dose of Monday motivation. Her choice of attire proved to be quite revealing. The top was constructed from a black ribbed fabric that fit snug on every inch of her upper half. Its had a deep V neckline that plunged low down her chest, revealing her bare collar and an eyeful of cleavage. The perimeter was lined with silver buttons, with the first three undone.

Alexa teamed her top with a pair of light-wash jeans. She wore its waistband high on her hips which helped to highlight her tiny midsection and waist. The garment proceeded to fit snugly around her slender thighs.

She added a small amount of jewelry to her look. Her bling included a pair of gold hoop earrings and a silver ring on her pinky finger. Her long blond locks were styled with a center part and she added loose waves to the body. Equal amounts of hair spilled over Alexa’s shoulders and back.

Fans have been thrilled with the most recent addition to Alexa’s feed. More than 7,000 have double-tapped the update to express their admiration. An additional 60-plus fans left comments for Alexa.

“Wow you are amazing,” one follower commented with the addition of a few flames and hearts.

“This photo captures your natural beauty and the essence of your sweetness and how candy sweet you are!” a second social media user chimed in.

“So beautiful so sexy, you are a goddess,” a third Instagrammer exclaimed.

“The most perfect primcess in all the land,” one more wrote.