Chloe Saxon Flaunts Her Bodacious Figure In A Slinky Dress

Buxom brunette bombshell Chloe Saxon has been tantalizing her 921,000 Instagram followers with steamy snaps captured while she is abroad in Dubai, and her latest update was no different. The duo of shots was taken at the Bvlgari Hotel and Residences in Dubai, as the geotag indicated, and Chloe stood in an outdoor spot with lush green grass and paved stones spread out over the landscape. Several trees and plants were visible around her, adding to the exotic vibe of the area.

The ensemble she wore was from the brand Itty Bitty Kinis, which is based in the UK and Dubai, according to their Instagram bio. She tagged the company’s own page in the caption of the post as well as in the first slide, in case her followers were interested in looking them up.

She flaunted her figure in a maxi dress with a bold print that resembled tiger-print, although it incorporated shades of blue as well as orange and black. The garment had a cowl neckline that draped over her chest, leaving a tantalizing amount of cleavage on display. Thin straps extended over her shoulders, leaving her arms and chest bare, and the fabric stretched across her ample assets before nipping in at her slim waist. A subtle string detail at the waist acted as a bit of a belt, highlighting her hourglass shape to perfection.

The material hugged her shapely rear and hips before cascading down her lower body. She added a few simple accessories, allowing the bold maxi dress to be the focal point of her look. A delicate necklace was positioned between her collarbones, and she also rocked a pair of small hoop earrings.

Chloe’s long brunette locks were styled in a deep side part with her silky tresses tumbling down her chest in soft curls. She rested one hand on her thigh and the other on her waist as she gazed at the camera, her lips parted in a seductive expression.

She switched up her pose just slightly for the second image, bringing one hand to her hair as she continued to flaunt her curves. Her fans absolutely loved the share, and the post racked up over 9,600 likes as well as 155 comments.

“Stunning,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“You are glowing,” another follower chimed in.

“Ravishing,” a third fan remarked.

“I love your style,” yet another commented.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Chloe tantalized her audience with an even steamier ensemble worn while she was abroad. She posed poolside in a skimpy string bikini that covered barely anything at all, with small patches of printed fabric connected by super thin straps revealing almost every inch of her voluptuous figure.