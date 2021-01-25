‘The Masked Singer UK’ Spoilers: Fans Are Convinced Viking Performed Their Own Song

Over the weekend, another episode of The Masked Singer aired on ITV. One contestant that remains in the competition and appears to have everyone talking is Viking. The panel — Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora, and Jonathan Ross — have consistently guessed different names and seem a little confused for who they might be. However, viewers believe they’ve figured out their identity.

For their debut performance, Viking sang Fleetwood Mac’s “Songbird” and proved they could sing well.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, their first clue package featured Viking emphasizing the word “king” before saying the word three times. They stated that in their career and in this competition, they will be looking for their voice.

This week, Viking revealed that over a billion people have watched them do their “thing.” They rely on tools they were born with and tools they can create. The look for gold and steel has proved “rather useful” in their career. A map was shown that said “Spandau Falls” and “The A1 Road.”

The latest episode heard all the remaining contestants sing a song that had some sort of relation to them. Viking sang a slow-down version of A-ha’s iconic “Take On Me.”

Fans on social media had previously guessed A-ha’s lead singer Morten Harket for Viking. Despite singing an A-ha song, they think the Norwegian pop star is purposely trying to confuse the nation.

“If Viking *isn’t* Morten Harket, then I’ve fallen through a hole to a parallel reality, ‘cos that’s his voice and accent, 100%,” one user tweeted.

“I’ve had Viking down as Morten Harket from A-ha from the start, and now I’m 100% certain,” another person shared in a tweet.

“Viking 100% Morten Harket. That haunting performance of Take on Me is the very same version recorded in 2017 on A-ha’s MTV Unplugged Sumner Solstice. Fantastic!” remarked a third account on Twitter.

“Oh my god, that’s got to be Morten Harket, listen to that voice!!! I’m back in my bedroom 1990 listening to A-ha!!!!!!” a fourth user tweeted.

In Norway, Harket was a coach on The Voice for Season 4 and 5, which relates to the clue about him looking for his voice. His signature single, “Take On Me,” has been watched over 1.2 billion times on A-ha’s official YouTube channel and was covered by boy band A1, which is a good indication as to why “The A1 Road” was on the map and what Viking meant when he said billions had watched him. They said steel has been useful in their career and A-ha have an album titled Cast in Steel.

Viking currently remains in the competition, which means viewers will have to find out if Harket is singing underneath the costume.