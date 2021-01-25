Tom Schwartz Gives Off ‘Saved By The Bell’ Vibes In New Modeling Photos

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star posed for a series of stylish shots during the show's downtime.

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz posed for some colorful new photos.

The 38-year-old Bravo star and TomTom partner went back to his modeling roots to pose for a series of photos that he shared on his Instagram page.

In four new pics shared to his page, Tom was seen dressed in a denim shirt with a cowboy hat as he looked to the side whole wearing oversized red-framed glasses.

In the next pic, he wore a colorful cardigan sweater that looked straight out of the 1980s teen comedy Saved by the Bell. His colorful combo also included a striped shirt and jeans and a multi-colored beaded necklace.

A third photo featured the Vanderpump Rules star in a dog-printed collared shirt that was buttoned all the way up to the neck and looked like it came out of the Screech’s (played by Dustin Diamond) closet. He rocked matching short and bright red sneakers in that shot.

In the final photo, the handsome reality star wore a white short set with a vintage Troll doll print in pastel colors. Tom was seen fixing his collar in the playful pic.

In the caption, Tom noted his gigolo cowboy style and SBTV vibes. He also thanked his team for helping him try to get his “groove” back. Tom tagged stylist Naomi Zinns, makeup artist Tracy Raffelson and more, as well as photographer Jon Premosch.

Fans and celebrity friends reacted to the photos, including several Vanderpump Rules co-stars.

“SOME NEXT LEVEL GQ SH*T RIGHT HERE,” wrote longtime pal Stassi Schroeder.

“These are a VIBE!!!!” added co-star Ariana Madix.

“I’m here for all of this,” chimed in Vanderpump veteran Kristen Doute.

Former co-star Max Boyens wrote,”That Tom Schwartz is so hot rn.”

And fellow fired co-star Brett Caprioni added, “Hahaha hell yes dude!!”

Another comment came from Kristen Doute’s boyfriend, Alex Menache, who joked that there was “a lot to process here.” Alex also described Tom as the “perfect combo of handsome, silly, and bizarre” for his liking.

While it is unclear what the purpose of the photoshoot was, fans know that Tom has a history as a model. In early seasons of Vanderpump Rules, he was seen going to modeling jobs.

In an interview with Bravo’s The Daily Dish,he even credited pals Tom Sandoval and Jax Taylor for helping to start his career as a model. He said they gave him their portfolios to look at and let him tag along with them to jobs.

“Jax and Tom would let me crash their castings, which is a very common thing to do depending on who the client is and how big of a job,” he said.