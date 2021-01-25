Bethany Lily April Strikes Sexy Pose Poolside While Sporting A Tiny Bikini

Bethany Lily April wowed her 3.5 million fans on Sunday, January 24, with a sexy new Instagram update. The British influencer rocked a skimpy bikini set that showcased her killer body while posing poolside.

In the saucy snapshot, Bethany posed on a palm tree island in the swimming pool, dressed in her dark-colored swimwear. While she did not add a geotag in the post, the views in the photo indicated that she was in a resort.

The babe stood with her legs parted and hip popped to the side. She held onto the tree beside her to balance herself. She placed her left hand on her booty as she looked down on the ground. The bright sunlight shone over her flawless figure, making her fair skin glow. Several plants and the hotel were visible in the background.

Bethany wore a sexy multi-colored two-piece swimsuit. It was mainly black with splashes of green and purple. The set included a top that boasted itty-bitty triangle cups, which barely contained her voluptuous breasts. As the cups were cut so small, a hint of her underboob was noticeable from certain angles. Its plunging neckline showcased a generous amount of cleavage.

She sported matching bottoms that sat high on her waist, highlighting her hourglass frame. The swimwear consisted of a tiny triangle-shaped fabric and skinny straps. The low-cut waistline allowed her to flaunt her flat stomach and abs, and the high leg cuts helped accentuate her lean thighs.

The influencer wore several accessories with her beach day attire, including a pendant necklace and two bracelets. She left her golden locks down, letting the long strands cascade over her shoulders with the ends grazing her bust.

In the caption, Bethany shared that it was snowing in her home country and that the picture was a throwback photo, taken when the weather was still warm enough for a bikini. The hottie also asked her followers a question.

Bethany’s avid social media followers loved the latest update. In less than 24 hours of being live on the photo-sharing app, the pic amassed more than 58,000 likes and over 990 comments, and those numbers continue to grow by the minute. Many admirers had the urge to compliment the model, flocking to the comments section to tell her how hot she looked. Countless fans were content with using a trail of emoji to express their feelings.

“Over here in northern Finland, it has been a windy and a snow-filled weekend. Fairly cold but nothing out of the ordinary for this time of year,” a fan wrote.

“Cold and sunny with snow on the ground. Thanks for this. It made me feel warm,” commented another follower.