Rumer Willis Stuns In Sheer Lingerie After Being ‘Extremely Nervous’ To Pose In Her Underwear

Rumer Willis stunned in a series of photos posted to Instagram over the weekend as she posed in sheer lingerie and promoted self acceptance. The January 24 upload showed the 32-year-old actress in a matching dark green underwear set as she opened up about how she initially felt “extremely nervous” about stripping down for the shots.

The first showed the star, who’s the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, sitting on a rug while hugging her knees as she gave a look at the tattoos on her lower arms. She posed in front of a record cabinet and flashed her bright red pedicure while tilting her head slightly to the left as her dark, curly locks cascaded down her back and her skin glowed.

In the second snap, The House Bunny and Empire actress gave a better look at her bra as she sat in what appeared to be a wooden doorway with an oversized beige cardigan over her lower arms. Rumer gave the camera a slight smirk and crossed her arms over her torso as she revealed her toned, bare legs.

For the third and final snap, the star posed on a balcony that looked out over an array of foliage. She sat with her knees bent under her and placed her hands in between her legs to give a glimpse at her bottoms, which were high-waisted and covered her navel.

Her hair sat over both shoulders, and she turned her head slightly to the right to look at the camera.

She posted an inspiring lengthy caption in which she opened up about her difficult “journey with self acceptance and self love.” Rumer explained that she felt comfortable posing in lingerie from CUUP because the brand celebrates all “shapes and sizes.”

The comments section was flooded with praise, including a touching message from her mom and other famous faces.

“You are magnificent and your honesty stunning! Your courage the strength of your vulnerability incredibly inspiring. I am so proud and honored to be your mother,” Demi wrote.

“Beautiful inside and out,” Katherine Schwarzenegger commented.

“Angel baby,” Lisa Rinna wrote with a heart.

The upload attracted close to 1,200 comments and 44,300-plus likes.

Rumer posted it shortly after she shared another series of photos of herself rocking different looks from the brand in bed. She wowed in a bright yellow lingerie set while playing with her dog as well as an all-black two-piece while she lay on a furry rug.