Adele Celebrates The Anniversary Of Her Iconic Album ’21’: ‘Happy 10 Years Old Friend’

Adele celebrated the anniversary of her iconic album 21 with a post on Instagram where she spoke about the impact that record made not only on her career but the lives of those it touched upon its release in 2011. In a post seen here, the songstress reflected on 21, which topped the charts in more than 30 countries upon release and became the world’s best-selling album of the year in both 2011 and 2012 reported NME.

Adele admitted in a caption that accompanied a slideshow of three black and white images that it was crazy how little she remembered of what the experience of that album was like and how she felt a decade ago. She also thanked her fans from the bottom of her heart for letting her into their lives and letting her be a soundtrack to some of it.

They, in turn, told the songstress how much her work has influenced them throughout the years.

“Not me thinking this was an album announcement,” wrote one fan, who is eagerly awaiting new music from Adele.

The singer revealed during her hosting stint on Saturday Night Live in October 2020 that her upcoming volume of tunes was not yet finished. Fans are hopeful for a 2021 release.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“Best recorded music of the century, love you girl,” penned a second follower.

“I remember listening to ‘First Love’ on MySpace all those years ago when I was just 17 and thinking how special you were. 10 years on and I’ve been lucky enough to see you perform on every tour. Thanks for being amazing and for all the memories of belting your tunes out on full blast and singing along like a crazy woman. You’re the best,” penned a third fan.

Adele posted three black and white photographs from the shoot which accompanied the music.

The first was the cover of 21, where Adele leaned on her right palm with her eyes closed. Her lovely face filled the pic. Adele’s honey blonde tresses were brushed back away from her forehead and her eyes were cast downward.

In the second snap, the singer changed hands and leaned on her left. Her eyes were open wide as she glanced off-camera.

The third image showed the young woman seated on a floor. She wore a long-sleeved black sweater and paired it with plaid pants. The legs were cuffed up to show her ankles. Adele laughed in the snap, her nose was crinkled with happiness.

She likely did not know at the time these pictures were shot the impact 21 would have on the recording industry. In 2012 Adele made history at the 54th Annual Grammy Awards by winning six trophies and matching Beyonce’s record for winning the most awards by a female artist in one night said the official Grammy site.

She also broke Michael Jackson’s record as the youngest artist to take home six gramophones at the age of 24. Michael was just 25 when he accomplished the same feat for Thriller.