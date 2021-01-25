Lydia Farley Wears Sweatpants Pulled Down While Sporting Sunny Yellow String Bikini

Brunette beauty Lydia Farley lit up her Instagram page with an update that featured her modeling a sunny yellow bikini. She added an extra dose of sexy appeal to the photo shoot by sporting a pair of sweatpants low on her hips.

The top to Lydia’s swimsuit was a bandeau style with widely-spaced shoulder straps. The bottoms were a skimpy string style wide straps tied into loopy bows that sat high near her waist.

Lydia’s sweatpants were black with a drawstring around the waistline tied into a bow. They were pulled down to just above her crotch, revealing her lower abdomen. She also wore a white button-up shirt loosely around her elbows.

The model styled her hair straight, and she accessorized with a pair of large silver hoop earrings.

Lydia’s update consisted of two pictures that captured her on what appeared to be on a deck. Part of a rock wall was visible behind her as well as a wooden roof overhead.

In the first frame, the camera captured Lydia from the front as she posed with her hands on a railing beside her. She gave the lens a smile while standing with one leg crossed in front of the other. Her hourglass figure popped against the white fabric of the shirt while it looked as though her hips were barely holding up the sweatpants. The bikini top hugged her ample chest, and a small tattoo on her lower hip drew the eye to to sexy curve of her booty.

The second picture was similar, showing the model from the front as she posed with her hands on the rail. She gazed at the camera with a slight arch in her back as she flaunted her trim midsection and flat tummy.

In the caption, Lydia asked her followers which photo they preferred.

Some of them had a favorite.

“If I have to choose. I would say #1. Love that look on your face,” one admirer wrote, adding a heart-eye smiley face emoji.

“I can’t think which is better, I am simply captivated by your beauty,” a second fan quipped.

“Both you look beautiful and gorgeous love,” a third Instagram user chimed in.

“You have a perfect body but the eyes are the most beautiful,” a fourth follower added with several emoji that included faces blowing kisses.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Lydia showed off her flat abs in an update that saw her wearing a cropped sweater and a pair of mid-rise jeans while she posed beside a swimming pool.