‘Too Hot To Handle’ Star Chloe Veitch Spreads Legs In Strapless Bikini On A Yacht

Chloe Veitch wowed in a series of stunning photos posted to Instagram over the weekend as she put her flawless figure on show in a strapless bikini. The British social media influencer and star of Netflix’s Too Hot Too Handle revealed plenty of skin on a yacht as she soaked up the sun in Dubai.

The first shot showed the reality star and model with her legs apart as she posed on her knees on a padded area looking out over the bow of the boat. She placed her left hand on her toned thigh, partly covering a large tattoo which, according to Body Art Guru, is a tribute to someone who has passed away.

She placed her other hand on her forehead as her long, wavy brunette locks cascaded over her left shoulder.

Chloe proudly flaunted her tan in her glamorous swimwear, which was made up of strapless light yellow top with large silver horse shoe-shaped hardware in the center of her chest, showing off her tanned décolletage. She paired it with matching bottoms with the same design over her lower torso, which she pulled up in line with her slim waist.

Chloe pursed her lips as she looked off into the distance, accessorizing with a silver watch.

In the second snap, she adopted a similar pose but leaned to her left as she looked down at the camera with the water and Dubai skyline behind her.

For the third and final photo, Chloe stayed in the same position and flashed a big smile with her lips apart.

In the caption, she borrowed lyrics from Ariana Grande’s 2019 hit and tagged the company that she hired her yacht from. She also tagged her location as being at Xclusive Yachts, located at Marina Beach.

The comments section was overrun with praise.

“QUEEN,” one person commented in all caps with a heart eye face and crown emoji.

“God is a woman,” another wrote, referring to another Ariana song.

“Such a babe,” a third person wrote alongside two heart eye faces.

“You are soooo perfect!!” a fourth fan told her.

The upload amassed more than 94,400 likes and 220-plus comments, proving a hit.

The reality star is no stranger to flashing her bikini body on social media. Chloe previously wowed in a hot pink two-piece with a corset style fastening over her chest and skimpy bottoms that sat low under her naval for another stunning upload as she compared herself to Barbie.