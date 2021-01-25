Broadway’s ‘Rent’ Premiered 25 Years Ago Today, Hours After Its Creator Jonathan Larson’s Sudden Death

Idina Menzel, Taye Diggs, Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp were just some of the show's original cast members.

One of the most beloved musicals in Broadway history, Rent, premiered to a small group of theatergoers in the East Village of New York City 25 years ago today, just hours after its creator Jonathan Larson’s tragic death from an aortic aneurysm.

Rent, would go on to win both a Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award, reported NPR. It was the brainchild of Larson, who created the score for a play that would become a touchstone for a generation that dealt with the onset of the AIDS epidemic. It also brought to theatergoers loving relationships between same-sex couples and how friends can become one’s chosen family, all set to a rock and roll score.

Larson developed Rent alongside his friend Billy Aronson, who would later depart the project. However, the composer would never get to see the fruits of his labor. His sudden death the evening before the musical made its premiere at the New York Theatre Workshop almost derailed the production. Larson was just 35-years-old.

Days earlier Larson complained of not feeling well and collapsed on January 21 during rehearsals for the musical reported People Magazine. After going to the ER he was diagnosed with food poisoning and after getting medical treatment for that condition, was sent home. Three days later he was dead.

Paul Hawthorne / Getty Images

Larson worked on the musical for six years before its premiere. It was loosely based on the opera La Boheme, composed by Puccini. The original story is set in Paris around 1830 and shows the Bohemian lifestyle of a poor seamstress and her artist friends reported MetOpera.

The story and music for Rent would take from Larson’s own life. He too shared an apartment in the East Village of New York City with his best friend in the 1980s, and his experiences would be infused into the musical’s stories and characters.

Despite Larson’s passing, the production went on as scheduled. The performers banded together to honor their friend’s work. People said that the performance of the first act began as an intimate reading and sing-through. By the time the cast got to the finale of Act I which is the song “La Vie Boheme” they began to exuberantly dance as they released their feelings of grief and at the same time, celebrated the composer’s passion for the project.

Some of the more iconic songs that would become classics in the musical theater community included “Seasons of Love” and “Rent.”

The original cast of Rent would contain entertainers who were relative unknowns at the time. Many would go on to become well-known members of the industry. These included Anthony Rapp, Adam Pascal, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Jesse L. Martin, Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Idina Menzel, Fredi Walker, and Taye Diggs.