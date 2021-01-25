Ashanti Wows Fans In Low-Cut Blazer Jacket & Hot Pants After Her Long-Awaited Verzuz Battle

Ashanti took to Instagram to give fans another update. The chart-topping singer is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and made sure her most recent post didn’t go unnoticed. The upload came days after her long-awaited Verzuz battle with Keyshia Cole, which continues to have her followers talking.

The “Rock wit U (Awww Baby)” hitmaker stunned in a black blazer jacket that featured velvet detailing of the same color. The low-cut item clothing displayed her decolletage and a hint of her midriff. Ashanti wrapped a thin black belt around her waist and teamed her ensemble with high-waisted hot pants to match her outfit. The garment fell above her upper thigh and helped showcased her legs. Ashanti wore the look with strappy heels that were decorated with jewels and showed off her pedicured toes. She accessorized with a silver chain, a long beaded necklace featuring a large cross pendant, rings, bracelets, hoop earrings, and a watch. Ashanti rocked acrylic nails and styled her long, dark straight hair down with a side part.

The 40-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, the Grammy Award winner was captured from head-to-toe in what looked to be a hotel setting. She placed one hand on her hip, resting the other beside her. Ashanti parted her legs and gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the next slide, she faced the camera and crossed her legs over. Ashanti stared in front with a strong look while letting her locks drape over her right shoulder.

In the span of 11 hours, her post racked up more than 220,000 likes and over 2,200 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6 million followers.

“This is what someone who won the Verzuz battle looks like!” one user wrote.

“I love your confidence and style you always look good,” another person shared.

“That’s a goddess right there,” remarked a third fan.

“So gorgeous, the outfit, your legs, everything,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for the R&B songstress. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a purple leather bodysuit that had semi-sheer detailing at the top that was made out of different material. Ashanti rocked black fishnet tights while wrapping herself up in a purple coat with a fur collar and cuffs. She wore her long dark wavy locks down and put on a pair of shades.