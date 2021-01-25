‘Big Brother’ Fans React As Jackson Michie Reveals He Was Recovering From Drug Addiction While On Show

The 'Big Brother 21' winner revealed he took his last Xanax two days before he joined the CBS reality show.

Big Brother star Jackson Michie stunned fans with his recent revelation that he was recovering from drug addiction when he won the 21st season of the CBS reality show nearly two years ago.

On his Instagram and TikTok page, the 25-year-old reality star shared a video that showed him looking down and depressed as he listed the demons he has battled.

“Waking up suffocated by ego, opinions of others, prescription dependence, unhealthy relationships fear of change, toxic tendencies,” he captioned the clip.

He then quickly turned his head, smiled widely, and added, “Waking up happy, healthy, and drug-free.” He punctuated the message with praying hands emoji and more.

Jackson also told his fans that change is “possible” and “good.”

In the comments to the post, fans reacted to Jackson’s honesty about the battles he has faced and the changes he has made in his life.

“So brave. So strong. Keep going!!!” one fan wrote.

“Looking good! Sounding good! You got this my friend! Take care of yourself! You are on the right path,” another added.

“Happy to see a positive change inward and out,” another wrote. “Good luck with sobriety and a happy healthy future.”

Another commenter noted that it was “obvious” that Jackson was going through withdrawal while on the CBS reality competition. The viewer pointed out that Jackson displayed erratic behavior and snuck food in the shower in an attempt to fill the void that drugs once filled.

“So glad you are walking a new healthy path,” the commenter wrote.

Jackson’s new video came after he posted a clip to Tik Tok, seen here, that he described as his most “terrifying post yet.” In the caption to the post, Jackson revealed that he hid his addiction from the world, won the show, and won back his life.

In a video in which he was asked to give a “one-in-a-million” story that he can’t believe happened to him, Jackson revealed that he had surgery for a stress-induced blood clot near his heart less than a month before moving into the Big Brother house. Following the surgery, he became addicted to prescription medication.

“Before going into Big Brother, I was addicted to Xanax, struggled with Adderall and cocaine, and I took my last Xanax less than two days prior to moving into this show,” he told his followers.

He added that at the age of 23, he “literally” went through Xanax rehab and post-surgery recovery while on national television for 100 days, and went on to beat 15 people to be the winner of Big Brother 21 in the process.

Jackson was one of the most polarizing players in the Big Brother house that season. But not only did he win the $500,000 Big Brother grand prize, but he exited the house with a serious girlfriend, Holly Allen. The couple ended their relationship last summer after a year of dating.