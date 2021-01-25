NBA Rumors: Celtics, LA Clippers Could Explore Jeff Teague-Patrick Beverley Deal Before 2021 Trade Deadline

Since the 2020 offseason, rumors have been swirling that the Los Angeles Clippers are eyeing to add a point guard on the trade market. They may currently have Lou Williams and Patrick Beverley on their roster, but none of those veterans could be considered as a traditional point guard. One of the teams that could help the Clippers solve their backcourt issue is the Boston Celtics.

In a recent article, Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network suggested a way on how the Clippers would be able to acquire veteran point guard Jeff Teague from the Celtics before the 2021 trade deadline. In the proposed scenario, Los Angeles would be sending a package that includes Patrick Beverley, Patrick Patterson, and a 2022 second-round pick to Boston in exchange for Teague.

“Jeff Teague would be the veteran option at point guard going to the Los Angeles Clippers in this deal. He would reunite with Paul George from their days with the Indiana Pacers but this time with Kawhi Leonard. Teague has played 12 games for the Celtics this season, making two starts. He would benefit greatly from an extended role with the Clippers. This trade would not hurt the Celtics. They would acquire Patrick Beverley, who would be a great fit to backup Walker. Patrick Patterson and a second-round pick would also be coming to Boston in the deal.”

Michael Reaves / Getty Images

Teague may have already shown a massive decline with his performance this season but when he’s given enough playing time, he could still be a very reliable two-way contributor to a legitimate title contender like the Clippers. He wouldn’t have a hard time making himself comfortable with the team since he would be reuniting with his former Indiana Pacers teammate, Paul George, in Los Angeles.

Targeting Teague wouldn’t only address one of the major roster concerns, but it would also help them maintain a good relationship with their main man, Kawhi Leonard, who was rumored to be the one who asked them to trade for a point guard. Granting Leonard’s request would keep him happy and give them a better chance of re-signing him when he becomes a free agent in the 2021 offseason.

Meanwhile, the proposed deal would be a no-brainer for the Celtics as it would enable them to swap Teague with one of the best perimeter defenders in the league in Beverley while acquiring another veteran role player in Patterson and a future draft asset. Beverley could immediately make an impact on both ends of the floor upon his arrival in Boston. With Beverley and Marcus Smart on their roster, the Celtics would be having two players who could take the task of guarding the opposing team’s best scorers.