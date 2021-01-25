Woah Vicky Sizzles In Hot Pink Lace Lingerie And Bright Blue Hair

Social media star Victoria Waldrip, who is more widely known as Woah Vicky, wowed her 3 million Instagram followers after posting a triple-picture update where she wore a pink lace lingerie set.

The set was from Rihanna’s fashion line Savage x Fenty. The bra was a classic demi-cup style with added underwire for support. The background fabric of the bra was a hot pink color that flattered the Instagram model’s sun-kissed skin. Red lace covered the cups, adding even more color to the ensemble in addition to another sultry element. The lace also created a pretty scalloped edge along the hem of the bra.

Woah Vicky coupled the top with a pair of matching panties. They were a high-rise silhouette with sides that extended up towards the model’s waist to accentuate her hourglass figure.

The singer and songwriter accessorized with a large chunky chain necklace, a white cuff bracelet, and a number of decorative rings.

However, apart from the lingerie, the most eye-catching aspect of the look was her hair. It was styled straight and sleek and with a deep side part so that her locks cascaded down to hit her midriff. They were also a bright blue color, with aqua tones towards the crown of her head and more cerulean shades towards the front. In addition to the blue hair, Woah Vicky also sported a matching manicure.

Woah Vicky posted two pictures and one video in total. The location was geotagged as Los Angeles, California.

In the first photo, Woah Vicky posed by sitting on a brown leather chair and angling her body to show off her physique. She placed on hand on her waist while used the other the snap the selfie. In the second, she faced the camera directly and bent one leg while extending the other. Last but not least, she uploaded a video where she filmed herself in the mirror’s reflection before panning over to offer a glimpse of her barking pup.

Fans went wild over the new upload and awarded the post over 165,000 likes and more than 2,100 comments.

“Go ‘head girl break the internet,” raved one awestruck user, emphasizing the sentiment with three fire symbols.

“Blue hair don’t care,” teased a second.

“One of your best photos. You’ve come a long way. Much love and blessings,” wished a third.

“Damn you’re gorgeous!!!!” added a fourth, concluding the comment with a number of emoji including a besotted face symbol and a red heart.

In addition to her social media posts, Woah Vicky is also known for her conflicts with rapper Bhad Bhabie.