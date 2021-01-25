Lucia Javorcekova Plays With A Sheer Cover-Up While In A Racy Knit Bikini

Social media star Lucia Javorcekova stunned her 1.9 million Instagram followers after posting a photo where she stunned in a racy knit bikini.

The top was a classic triangle silhouette with a deep plunging neckline that showed off the Slovakian model’s collarbone and décolletage. Thin straps tied behind her neck to form a classic halter silhouette. The fabric was a knit material that gave the look a beachy and bohemian vibe. The material was a bright white color that both added to the bright lightness of the picture and highlighted Lucia’s dark bronzed skin. A seam ran along the center of the cups where the two sides of the crochet fabric met. There was also a slight scalloped detail around the top edge as well as a lace-like trim at the bottom hem.

Lucia completed the look with a pair of brief-style bottoms. They were a high-rise silhouette with sides that were pulled up to just below her waist. Along the hem was a ruffle detail that added a sweet and feminine touch to the otherwise racy look.

Lucia also sported a cover-up skirt with a waistband that tied around her midriff and accentuated her hourglass figure. The fabric of the coverup was sheer, leaving nothing of the model’s legs and hips to the imagination.

Lucia left her long brunette locks loose and un-styled. She posed by playing with the ends of her cover-up and offering a small smile as she looked out into the distance.

The setting for the photo was an outdoor corridor, with beige linen curtains swinging in breeze and a white staircase in the backdrop. Lucia geotagged the locale as her “happy place.”

In her caption, Lucia told her followers that she believed that a positive attitude helped foster a positive life and promised that the mentality was working for her own life. She concluded the note by confessing that she was going to spend her day dancing and wishing her followers a happy weekend.

Fans went wild over the update and awarded the post over 65,000 likes and around 400 comments.

“The most desirable woman,” gushed one awestruck user, emphasizing the compliment with two kissing face emoji.

“Amazing energy from you for sure…heavenly,” raved a second.

“Great advice and feeling the positive vibes from you, lovely Lucia! Can I be part of your tribe? Have a great weekend and stay safe out there,” added a third.

“You are perfect,” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with a besotted face emoji and a pink heart and arrow symbol.

