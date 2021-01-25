NBA Rumors: Hawks Could Land Zach LaVine For Reddish, Snell & Three Draft Picks In Proposed Blockbuster Deal

Since the 2020 offseason, rumors have been swirling around veteran shooting guard Zach LaVine and his future with the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls are yet to make LaVine officially available on the trading block but with their struggle to consistently win games in the 2020-21 NBA season, most people are expecting him to receive strong interest on the market before the 2021 trade deadline. One of the potential suitors of LaVine this season is the Atlanta Hawks.

In a recent article, Brett Siegel of NBA Analysis Network came up with a blockbuster trade idea between the Hawks and the Bulls that would pair LaVine with Trae Young in Atlanta. In the proposed scenario, the Hawks would be sending a package that includes Cam Reddish, Tony Snell, a 2021 first-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick to the Bulls in exchange for LaVine.

Though it would cost them a young and promising talent in Reddish and three future draft assets, the suggested trade would make a lot of sense for the Hawks, especially if they are serious about ending their playoff drought this year.

“You can never have too much talent on your roster in the NBA and regardless of position, acquiring Zach LaVine would do wonders for this Hawks team. At full strength, they are not only one of the best three-point shooting teams in the NBA, but they are already a high-scoring, offensive-minded team centered around Trae Young. Adding LaVine to the mix only bolsters their firepower on the offensive end of the court and gives the Hawks a very dynamic one-two punch in Trae Young and Zach LaVine. Both of these guys are All-Star talents and paired up together, they could complement one another really well.”

Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

LaVine would be an incredible addition to Atlanta, giving them another All-Star caliber player that would help Young carry the team in the 2020-21 NBA season. Aside from being a prolific scorer, he would also boost their performance in terms of playmaking, rebounding, and floor-spacing. This season, he’s averaging 26.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

With his ability to excel in an off-ball capacity, LaVine wouldn’t have any problem sharing the backcourt with a ball-dominant superstar like Young. He wouldn’t make the Hawks an instant favorite to bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy, but if he meshes well with Young, Clint Capela, John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Danilo Gallinari, they would have a realistic chance of reaching the playoffs this year.