Qimmah Russo Showcases Ample Cleavage And Round Booty In Tiny Red Bikini

Fitness guru Qimmah Russo, 26, left her 1.7 million Instagram followers stunned once more on Sunday, January 29, when she shared some smoking-hot new photos of her bikini-clad self.

The Q-Flex Fitness founder was photographed in front of an orange background for the four-slide series. Qimmah flaunted her enviable figure from different angles as she struck a variety of poses.

She stood with the front of her form facing the camera and propped her booty out in the first image. She grabbed her locks with her left hands and pouted with her mouth parted. She also engaged with her audience by looking directly into the camera’s lens. The second photo displayed more of her figure as it was taken from further back. She posed from her left side in the third image, grabbing her locks while pouting once more. The last slide showed her laying on the floor as she pushed her chest out and touched her hat.

Her long blond locks, which looked to be a wig, were styled straight as they cascaded down her back. She rocked her square-cut nails short with a light polish.

Qimmah easily showcased her famous figure in a skimpy red bikini. The set’s top tied around her neck and back and was designed with triangle-shaped cups that could barely contain her busty assets, exposing a massive amount of cleavage and sideboob. Her matching bottoms, which looked to be a thong, featured an equally skimpy cut that put her curvy hips and pert booty on display. The breifs’ high-rise sides also accented her sculpted core.

She completed the look with a yellow Von Dutch trucker cap, and accessorized with a naval piercing and large hoop earrings.

In the post’s caption, she directed her fans to the link in her bio for more images from her latest shoot. She also credited the series to a photographer who goes by the Instagram handle @photo_mark.

The series, which went live just eight hours ago, quickly grew in popularity as it amassed more than 40,000 likes. Nearly 500 admirers also verbalized their thoughts on the model and her killer body in the comments section.

“Omg certified hot,” one individual wrote, following with a string of red heart emoji.

“Wow. Extremely beautiful,” another admirer chimed in.

“Your body is beautiful! Amazing,” a third fan asserted.

“You are just way too beautiful for this world,” a fourth user praised, adding several heart-eyes symbols.

The stunner shared another jaw-dropping post just yesterday that displayed her in tiny satin lingerie. That post has received more than 66,000 likes, so far.