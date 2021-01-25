Brooklyn Beckham’s Fiancé Nicola Peltz Slays By Flaunting Her Peachy Booty In A Thong And See-Through Lace

Brooklyn used emoji to express his feelings about Nicola's photo.

Nicola Peltz stunned by posing in racy lingerie for a sensual photoshoot, and her future husband seemed pretty happy with the results.

Nicola, 26, shared a few sexy pics on her Instagram page on Sunday evening. All of them were shot in black and white, giving the images an artistic vibe. The Holidate actress posed on the floor. While lying on her side, she contorted her body by twisting at the waist to look back at the camera. Her hands were positioned on the floor above her head so that her elbows were bent.

The model was scantily clad in a see-through black bodysuit crafted out of exquisite floral lace. The delicate fabric clung to her body, showing off its lissome shape and all of her curves. The garment’s back was split on the seam, leaving it partially open so that it exposed the adjustable shoulder straps and back closures of her bra. The undergarment featured sheer sides and scallop lace finishing around the edges. She also wore a thong with skinny side straps. The scanty panty covered very little of her pert derrière. Her only visible accessory was a diamond drop earring in her left ear.

Nicola’s lustrous blond hair was spread out on the floor beside her face in artfully arranged waves. Her skin was flawless, and her eyes looked clear and bright as she trained them on the camera. Her lips were slightly parted in a sultry fashion, revealing a glimpse of her pearly whites.

Nicola tagged makeup artist Georgi Sandev to give him credit for her stunning beauty look, and she revealed that hairstylist Luigi Murenu styled her sleek tresses. She also divulged the identity of her photographers, duo Luigi Murenu and Iango Henzi.

Nicola’s photo has garnered over 90,000 likes from her online admirers so far, and they’ve also left many words of adoration in the comments section. Her fiancé, Brooklyn Beckham, showed his approval with a peach emoji and a string of five heart emoji. He previously deemed Nicola “gorgeous” in response to a photo of her rocking a pink bra.

“Delightful, beautiful, flawless,” read a list of adjectives from a fan of her latest steamy lingerie pic.

She was also described as the “hottest human,” “so pretty,” and a “pure beauty,” while Brooklyn was deemed “lucky” for being engaged to her. He seems to agree — as reported by The Daily Mail, the 21-year-old son of British power couple David and Victoria Beckham is so smitten with his bride-to-be that he has five tattoo tributes to her. The latest is a love letter that she wrote, which he had inked on the back of his neck.