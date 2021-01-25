Elizabeth Hurley Rocks Skimpy, White Bikini Set Underneath Crochet Mini Dress

Model/actress and Instagram sensation Elizabeth Hurley continues to prove that age isn’t a factor in her otherworldly beauty. With her latest upload, which went live on Sunday evening, the thirst-inducing 55-year-old brought the sizzle to her nearly 2 million followers in a throwback snap that was taken at the Maldivian resort Cheval Blanc on the island of Randheli.

Although her surroundings had all the characteristics of a proper beachfront paradise, they failed to match the allure of her slender, sensuous physique in the shot. As per her usual, Hurley was shown in a skimpy bikini set, which was visible underneath an airy, crochet mini dress.

In addition to revealing her location in the accompanying caption, the Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery and Bedazzled star implored her fans to check out her website. There, they could find the same garments she wore in the photo — the “Karla Mini” and “Monique Bikini.”

As ever, Hurley’s admirers were endlessly impressed with her taut, beach-ready body. In little more than a half-hour after the post appeared on her timeline, it had racked up nearly 20,000 double-taps. Moreover, almost 400 replies had been left in the comments section, the majority of which came in the form of virtual catcalls and love confessions.

“Seriously beautiful,” declared one devotee. “Getting better like a fine wine.”

“Best looking woman of all time,” appraised another avid supporter. “Period. [heart emoji]”

“You’re probably the most gorgeous woman on Earth,” asserted a third follower.

“Absolutely more beautiful, sexier and hotter than Aphrodite herself!!!” raved a fourth fan. “Lizzie, you are amazing!!!”

Hurley stood confidently before the camera with her legs parted, her hips shifting to her right side and her hands grasping her shades and purse, respectively, as she stared directly into the device’s lens. In the meantime, she flashed a welcoming grin while her messy, brunette mane framed her face and tickled her shoulders, arms and bosom.

A blast of sunlight caused the seaside locale to appear washed-out in the background, which served to put all of the focus on her taut frame and its tempting attributes in the foreground.

The fashion icon’s mini dress featured ultra-thin shoulder straps, a plunging neckline and a series of sheer crochet patterns that appeared in alternating sets. Below the fabulous frock’s asymmetrical hemline, her lithe legs were on full display at the lower edge of the frame. Meanwhile, her bikini-clad bosom and midsection could both be seen clearly through its fabric.

One week earlier, Hurley similarly showcased her lissome limbs and other assets in a snap that found her wearing a stunning slip dress as she laid atop a velvet-upholstered sofa.