WWE News: Conor McGregor Will Join The Company, According To Former World Champion

WWE superstar Sheamus recently sat down with Digital Spy and discussed the possibility of his fellow Irishman Conor McGregor joining the sports entertainment promotion. According to “The Celtic Warrior,” it’s a matter of “when” and not “if.”

McGregor’s MMA future is up in the air following last night’s loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. As Sportskeeda pointed out, Dana White gave the fighter an ultimatum after the bout: either he gets his hunger back or prepares to be done with UFC. This has led to some speculation that he could find a new career.

The MMA star has had various public feuds with wrestlers in the past, but there are some people in the pro wrestling world who’d like to see him join Vince McMahon’s company.

Sheamus thinks that McGregor would be a perfect fit for the promotion and noted that it’s not unusual for stars from other fields of sports and entertainment to try their hand at pro wrestling.

“He’s teased a couple of times. He’s still staying active, he’s a lad who’s won belts, he’s done a lot, so I think he’s that type of person who’s always trying to try his hand at something different. I think WWE would suit him down to the ground. You know, we’ve had a lot of people come in and out, Mayweather came in, a lot of celebrities have come in, a lot of sports people.”

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC / Getty Images

Sheamus went on to say that he’d be more than happy to fight McGregor and give him “a couple of slaps he’s not used to.” He also claimed that his potential future opponent might enjoy the new environment should he decide to give it a chance.

However, Sheamus might have to wait in line for a shot at McGregor. The fighter has shown a lack of respect for the business in the past, which hasn’t sat too well with every performer.

As the Sportskeeda report highlighted, the MMA star has trash-talked a few members of the WWE locker room in recent years, including Brock Lesnar. While “The Beast Incarnate” is currently a free agent, he is expected to sign a new contract with the company when a blockbuster showdown is possible for him. McGregor would fit the bill.

McGregor has also caught the attention of top stars such as Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns, both of whom seem more than willing to face the Irishman in the squared circle.