Joe Biden Is Pushing ‘China First’ Policies, Kevin McCarthy Claims

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy argued Saturday evening that President Joe Biden showed during his first week in office that he will put America’s adversaries first.

“Just look at the first week of this administration. It’s Russia, China, our adversaries who are benefiting, not the American people,” McCarthy told Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, stressing that Biden is putting “America last” and has “now put China first.”

Biden signed 17 executive orders on day one. Most of them were crafted in a way to undo and reverse President Donald Trump’s signature policies.

Notably, the Democrat reentered the United States into the Paris Climate Agreement and stopped the Keystone XL oil pipeline project.

These executive orders in particular show that Biden is determined to push policies that harm the U.S. and its allies, McCarthy argued.

The Republican said that halting the Keystone pipeline project will cost American jobs and “hurt our greatest ally within Canada,” while the Paris climate agreement “only benefits China.”

“We’ve lowered more emissions than any country,” McCarthy claimed, stressing that Biden embraced a “movement of not making new American jobs.”

Biden also made major changes to immigration policy, enacting a 100-day moratorium on deportations, halting the construction of the wall at the U.S.-Mexico border and extending protections for recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

McCarthy said that the Trump administration cracked down on illegal immigration by forcing Mexico to apprehend migrants traveling through its territory.

The new administration’s policies will reverse this achievement and harm the U.S. economy because the Mexican government now realizes America is welcoming to immigrants, McCarthy continued.

“Now they believe this new president is welcoming it and that’s exactly what he’s doing — stopping the wall, telling them to come because he’s going to provide them citizenship instead of providing the jobs to those more than 10 million Americans who are out of work.”

On Friday, Biden spoke with his Mexican counterpart Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, promising to reduce migration by addressing its root causes. The Democrat also told Lopez Obrador that he will reverse the “draconian” measures put in place by his predecessor.

Other Republicans have echoed McCarthy.

Notably, Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas recently said that Biden’s decision to seek a five-year extension to the landmark START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) agreement between the U.S. and Russia was “very bad” and claimed that it would only help the Kremlin.

Signed in 2010, START is the only remaining arms treaty between the two rivals.