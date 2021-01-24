Demi Rose Rocks Pigtails & Puts On Busty Display By Going Topless Underneath Denim Jacket

Demi rocked a pair of coordinating short shorts.

Demi Rose used nothing but an open coat to cover her busty chest in her latest Instagram upload. In her caption, the curvaceous model wrote that her racy picture captured her “Sunday mood.”

Demi, 25, isn’t shy about baring her body on social media, and she’s always coming up with creative ways to show off her bombshell curves. For her latest photoshoot, she modeled a classic piece meant to be worn by a man. She tagged the Instagram page for the brand boohooMan to reveal where she got her oversize denim jacket.

The collared coat’s heavy fabric had a light blue wash. Shiny silver buttons served as the garment’s closures. Matching buttons adorned its cuffs and the flaps on its chest pockets. The jacket was finished with seam details.

Demi wore nothing underneath her unbuttoned outerwear, so the inner slopes of her colossal cleavage were on display. Her pic also provided a peek at her tummy. She stretched it taut by posing with her arms raised. The model touched the side of her head with her curved left hand, while she gently grazed her opposite cheek with the fingertips of her right index and middle finger.

Her bottoms were a pair of coordinating denim shorts. They had a waist that hit near her exposed navel, while the high leg openings revealed a lot of thigh. However, due to her pose and where her photo was cropped, all that could be seen of her shapely legs was the top of her right thigh.

Demi accessorized with small diamond drop earrings and a trendy silver medallion necklace. Her glossy brunette hair was styled in long, French-braided pigtails. The ends of her plaits reached the tops of her thighs. She credited hair artist Faye Brown for the attention-grabbing hairstyle.

Demi posed outside during the golden hour, which gave her blemish-free skin a flattering warm glow. Behind her, green foliage covered a rocky hillside. She stood in front of a white plaster structure with a pointed arch shape and an opening below the point. It was black on the inside and top, as if a fire had been burning inside it.

In her caption, Demi included a Nazar amulet emoji, which is a meant to ward off the evil eye. However, it didn’t keep many eyes off her post, which quickly racked up over 111,000 likes during the first two hours it was live on her page.

“Double denim Demi doll,” read an alliterative message left in the comments section.

“Delightful shot!” wrote another admirer.

“Baddest in the game,” a third fan added.